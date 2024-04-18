Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance'
Cori Bush Paid Her Security Guard Husband $15K After DOJ Launched Probe of...
You Can Probably Guess Which Dems Voted Against Condemning Iran for Attacking Israel
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services
A New National Survey Just Dropped. Here's What It Shows About Trump vs....
Student Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Classroom Discussion
Smoking Gun Report: How the Chinese Communist Party Is 'Knee Deep' in America's...
DeSantis Signed Off on a Revised 'Book Ban' Law. Here’s Why.
House Passes Series of Iran-Related Legislation, With Some Telling 'No' Votes
Judge Halts Law Banning So-Called 'Gender-Affirming' Care for Kids
USC is Wrong to Cancel Radical Anti-Israel Valedictorian's Speech Over Alleged 'Security'...
43 Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Pro-Genocidal Phrase
Tipsheet

Here's How One Democrat Mayor Wants to 'Solve' Homelessness

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 18, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) urged wealthy constituents to buy housing for homeless people in the city. 

Bass made the remarks as she announced the LA4LA Campaign, which is aimed at creating housing for the city’s growing homeless population. According to the Los Angeles Times, over 45,000 homeless people live in the city. 

Advertisement

“We will not hide people but what we will do is house people,” Bass said in her remarks. “The crisis on our streets is nothing less than a disaster.”

So far, Bass’ Inside Safe program has moved over 21,000 homeless people into temporary housing, according to her website. In her remarks, Bass announced the new initiative and asked “the most fortunate” to help fund housing for the homeless. 

“We are asking the most fortunate Angelenos to participate in this effort, with personal, private sector and philanthropic funds – to help us acquire more properties, lower the cost of capital and speed up housing,” Bass explained. “This is the mission of our new capital campaign, LA4LA.”

She claimed that the success of the program is contingent on the “generosity of the private sector.”

“LA4LA can be a sea change for Los Angeles – an unprecedented partnership to confront this emergency,” Bass continued. “An example of disrupting the status quo to build a new system to save lives.”

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Last year, Townhall reported how a third of the United States’ entire homeless population and half of all “unsheltered” homeless people live in California. A Los Angeles Times report published this week claimed that Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is “Frustrated over the lack of progress on homelessness in California.”

 According to the report, the Golden State has spent more than $20 billion in state funds over programs to alleviate homelessness in the past five years. 

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance' Spencer Brown
Bill Maher's Audience Goes Silent When He Reveals Vile (but Honest) Abortion Position Townhall Video
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement