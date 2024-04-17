Biden's Top Health Official Gives Sickening Answer When Asked a Simple Question on...
More Than 100 Illegal Aliens Cut Through Wire Installed by National Guard to Enter the U.S.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 17, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A group of about 100 illegal aliens cut through a wire barrier installed by Texas National Guard and crossed the border into the states on Friday. 

The concertina wire was installed by the Texas National Guard, according to KFOX 14, and runs along the Rio Grande River. The area where the illegal immigrants crossed in near a high school in southern Texas. 

After the group cut the wire, it caused a chain-link fence to collapse, Border Patrol told the outlet. Reportedly, all the individuals who were a part of the ordeal were taken into custody and processed. They are expected to be placed into removal proceedings. 

NBC 15 News reported that the arrested were adult males and females from Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.

"Individuals and families who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be removed and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reentry as well as potential criminal prosecution for migrants with a criminal history," a statement Border Patrol provided to the outlet read.

Late last month, over 100 illegal immigrants attempted to enter the United States illegally by rushing a border wall and breaking through razor wire, according to the New York Post:

A group of men with hoodies, gloves and winter jackets could be seen pulling fencing away and dashing through the concertina wire, as a group of five guards stood in a defensive formation to fill the gap.

The guardsmen firmly held their rifles and stood their ground in front of the migrants, who heavily outnumbered them.

[...]

In the video, some figures raise their hands in surrender, but seconds later, others scramble through, with some coming through the guards’ legs and knocking them out of the way.

The group then scrambled to the border gate and started to shout at guardsmen on the other side.

