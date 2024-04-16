Illegal Immigrant Child Sex Offender Arrested in California

This week, Border Patrol agents in California busted an illegal immigrant child sex offender who crossed into California.

According to Fox News, the unnamed Mexican national was arrested. Previously, the illegal immigrant had been caught carrying guns in schools.

On X, El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said that the illegal immigrant has a “troubling history.”

"He’s a convicted sex offender against children & has been known to carry firearms in public schools," he said.

Child predator in custody



Agents arrested a #Mexican man in the country unlawfully with a troubling history. He’s a convicted sex offender against #children & has been known to carry firearms in public schools.#Fresno, CA #community no longer has to worry about this #threat pic.twitter.com/2aowLk4Iwk — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) April 15, 2024

Townhall has covered time and time again how illegal aliens with “troubling” histories continue to be nabbed in the United States.

This month, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully. In Michigan, an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a 25-year-old woman in a carjacking attempt and leaving her on the side of a highway.

In February, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. And, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio.