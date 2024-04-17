Court Overturns State Law Protecting Women's Sports From 'Transgender' Athletes

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court struck down a West Virginia law that protects female athletes from male athletes who think they are women.

According to NBC News, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to halt the law, which prevents so-called “transgender” athletes from competing on teams that align with their “gender identity” in the state’s public schools and colleges.

Reportedly, Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old “transgender” child, argued that the law prevented “her” from running on the girls’ cross-country team and track teams at her middle school (NBC News):

The federal appeals court, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, concluded that the state legislation violated Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools or education programs that receive funding from the federal government. “Offering B.P.J. a ‘choice’ between not participating in sports and participating only on boys teams is no real choice at all,” Judge Toby Heytens wrote, using the plaintiff’s initials. “The defendants cannot expect that B.P.J. will countermand her social transition, her medical treatment, and all the work she has done with her schools, teachers, and coaches for nearly half her life by introducing herself to teammates, coaches, and even opponents as a boy.”

In recent years, over 20 states have passed legislation restricting biological males who believe they are transgender from playing in women’s sports. In 2022, this was brought to light by Will “Lia” Thomas, a man who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing against men for three years. Predictably, Thomas robbed women of awards and opportunities.

When it comes to the transgender agenda, West Virginia, specifically, has worked on legislation to protect women’s sports and to keep discussions of gender identity out of schools.

Earlier this year, a West Virginia lawmaker even introduced legislation that would classify people who believe they are transgender as “obscene matter” and ban them from going within 2,500 feet of a school.

The legislation, S.B. 197, states that “prohibited displays” at schools should include “any transvestite and/or transgender exposure, performances or display to any minor.” Any school staff that allow this form of “obscene material” within 2,500 feet of a school may face up to one year in prison, a fine up to $500, or both.