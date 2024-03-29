NEW: Latest Fox Poll Shows Biggest Lead Ever For...

The latest Fox News national survey shows former President Donald Trump pushing out to his largest general election lead in the history of the polling series -- in any of the three cycles in which Trump has run. His advantage over incumbent President Joe Biden sits at five percentage points in this data set, both in the head-to-head matchup (Trump hits 50 percent on this question) and the 'crowded field' scenario. For what it's worth, Trump's lead in a hypothetical battle against Vice President Kamala Harris is slightly larger, at six percentage points.

Here are the top line outcomes from Fox's fresh numbers:

As the above tweet notes -- 'below the fold' -- Fox's pollster projected an eight-point Biden popular vote victory in 2020. The actual margin ended up being 4.5 points. Trump is now up by five, boosted by a double-digit advantage among independents. By 30 points, voters tell Fox's pollster that they're worse off financially than they were four years ago, compared to better off. The 'worse off' contingent includes majorities of white, black and hispanic voters. Biden is personally less popular on favorability (-21) than Trump is (-9) right now, too. A pair of other nationwide polls also show Trump in the lead over Biden, including the Daily Mail (Trump +4) and Forbes (Trump +3). A Quinnipiac survey, however, shows Biden leading Trump by three points nationally, despite dreadful job approval ratings for the sitting president:

If Biden is going to win re-election, he will likely need many voters to choose him over Trump despite their deep dissatisfaction with his job performance. How does Fox have Trump up five, while the Q-poll has Biden up three? The former poll has independents breaking decisively for Trump, with women almost evenly split; the latter poll has Biden ahead with independents and crushing Trump among women. That would go a long way in explaining the resulting eight-point gap. Finally on the 2024 election front, I'll leave you with this answer from my wide-ranging interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom I asked about a hypothetical running mate invitation from Trump:

As I also noted, "I know a lot of the conventional wisdom about Trump’s VP pick suggests that it’ll be a woman and/or person of color. But there’s a pretty strong case for Pompeo, [in my opinion]: He’s a former Secretary of State, CIA Chief, and Congressman. He’s a veteran and a West Point grad. He’s a serious, non-volatile figure with deep experience…who’s undeniably be ready to be president, if needed. He’s seemingly maintained a good relationship with Trump. He’s relatively young at 60. This wouldn’t be a sizzle pick, but it might be a very solid one." Pompeo would bring credibility, experience, preparedness and reassuring stability to the ticket. He merits serious consideration.