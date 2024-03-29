Biden's Radical Nominee Takes Another Hit From Law Enforcement
Everything Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI
Joe Biden Is Hitting His Political 'Life Alert' Button With This 2024 Move
South Carolina's Mysterious Bank Account That Has Over $1 Billion in It
Consumer Protection Group Trolls BlackRock Over Fraud Allegations
Occupied Gaza
Youngkin Vetoes Two Top Legislative Priorities for VA Dems
Baltimore Mayor Raises Eyebrows Over What He Claims Is His 'Purpose in Life'
Donald Trump: The Non-PC Candidate
Trump's Lawyer Seeks to Dismiss Georgia Case on First Amendment Grounds
Ronald Reagan: The Man Who Cut Taxes From 70 to 28 Percent
Republicans Thwart Democrat Scheme to Raise Gas Prices
The Future Looks...Old?
Tipsheet

NEW: Latest Fox Poll Shows Biggest Lead Ever For...

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  March 29, 2024 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The latest Fox News national survey shows former President Donald Trump pushing out to his largest general election lead in the history of the polling series -- in any of the three cycles in which Trump has run.  His advantage over incumbent President Joe Biden sits at five percentage points in this data set, both in the head-to-head matchup (Trump hits 50 percent on this question) and the 'crowded field' scenario.  For what it's worth, Trump's lead in a hypothetical battle against Vice President Kamala Harris is slightly larger, at six percentage points.  

Advertisement

Here are the top line outcomes from Fox's fresh numbers:

As the above tweet notes -- 'below the fold' -- Fox's pollster projected an eight-point Biden popular vote victory in 2020.  The actual margin ended up being 4.5 points.  Trump is now up by five, boosted by a double-digit advantage among independents. By 30 points, voters tell Fox's pollster that they're worse off financially than they were four years ago, compared to better off.  The 'worse off' contingent includes majorities of white, black and hispanic voters.  Biden is personally less popular on favorability (-21) than Trump is (-9) right now, too.  A pair of other nationwide polls also show Trump in the lead over Biden, including the Daily Mail (Trump +4) and Forbes (Trump +3).  A Quinnipiac survey, however, shows Biden leading Trump by three points nationally, despite dreadful job approval ratings for the sitting president:

Recommended

Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

If Biden is going to win re-election, he will likely need many voters to choose him over Trump despite their deep dissatisfaction with his job performance.  How does Fox have Trump up five, while the Q-poll has Biden up three?  The former poll has independents breaking decisively for Trump, with women almost evenly split; the latter poll has Biden ahead with independents and crushing Trump among women.  That would go a long way in explaining the resulting eight-point gap.  Finally on the 2024 election front, I'll leave you with this answer from my wide-ranging interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom I asked about a hypothetical running mate invitation from Trump:

As I also noted, "I know a lot of the conventional wisdom about Trump’s VP pick suggests that it’ll be a woman and/or person of color. But there’s a pretty strong case for Pompeo, [in my opinion]: He’s a former Secretary of State, CIA Chief, and Congressman. He’s a veteran and a West Point grad. He’s a serious, non-volatile figure with deep experience…who’s undeniably be ready to be president, if needed. He’s seemingly maintained a good relationship with Trump. He’s relatively young at 60. This wouldn’t be a sizzle pick, but it might be a very solid one."  Pompeo would bring credibility, experience, preparedness and reassuring stability to the ticket.  He merits serious consideration.  

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
Occupied Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
Trump's Lawyer Seeks to Dismiss Georgia Case on First Amendment Grounds Mia Cathell
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It Won’t Be Catered Brad Slager
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Consumer Protection Group Trolls BlackRock Over Fraud Allegations Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement