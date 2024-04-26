The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio...
Get the Popcorn: Biden Says He Will Debate Trump but Doesn't Know When
Oh Look, Another Terrible Inflation Report
Iran's Nightmares
There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine...
US Ambassador to the UN Calls Russia's Latest Veto 'Baffling'
Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion
Polling on Support for Mass Deportations Has Some Surprising Findings. But Does It...
Here’s Why One University Postponed a Pro-Hamas Protest
Mounting Debt Accumulation Can’t Go On Forever. It Won’t.
Is Arizona Turning Blue? The Latest Voter Registration Numbers Tell a Different Story.
Washington Should Clip Qatar’s Media Wing
Tipsheet

Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  April 26, 2024 10:01 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Serious question: What does it take to get expelled from a school like the Ivy League's Columbia University?  In an age in which 'micro-agressions' get people 'canceled' — with hyper "progressive" speech vigilantes on constant hair-trigger alert to spot and punish supposedly 'problematic' language — one might think that openly calling for the deaths of large groups of people would constitute a severely punishable macro-aggression.  Exceptions, it seems, apply.  Meet Khymani James, a top organizer of Columbia's pro-Hamas encampment.  He is seen here leading a cult-like effort earlier in the week to drive pro-Israel Jews off the quad of their own university campus:

Advertisement

This person is reportedly among those with whom Columbia's administration is "negotiating."  He has some thoughts about 'Zionists' -- very much, if not especially, including the 90-percent-plus of American Jews who support the state of Israel:

"I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die," he said, adding this:

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Remember, members of Congress have blamed bad press from these hate rallies from 'outside agitators,' claiming that they're really very "peaceful" and "joyful" protests.  This ignores all the naked bigotry, open terrorism support, menacing, and violence.  And it's hard to cast one of Columbia's bloodthirsty 'encampment' organizers as an outsider.  This is who and what they are.  And wouldn't you know it?  He's apparently a fan of the Squad, too.  This person is expressing an open death wish upon millions of people, the very sorts of people he's personally menacing with an angry mob on campus.  He is fantasizing about murdering them, out loud, telling the wrong-thinking Jews around him to be "grateful" that he hasn't murdered them — yet.  Let's be crystal clear: If a fellow Columbia student responded to the videos above by referring to this person with a racial or sexual epithet, there is zero chance, none, that such a transgression would not result in formal consequences and widespread social shunning.  

Columbia has had the above video in their possession for some time because it was reportedly made during a disciplinary hearing with the school last year.  It therefore seems to be the school's position that unhinged death-wishing rants against one particular group are shrug-worthy non-events.  This is textbook anti-Semitism, and it's felt very acutely and profoundly by those who find themselves on the wrong end of this howling double standard.  For what it's worth, this individual has issued a ridiculous 'I misspoke' statement about his vile rant:

Advertisement

The rot he represents is deep, especially at the more 'elite' schools:

Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organization with lots of Israeli and American blood on its hands. It's one of several terrorist groups being affirmatively glorified on American campuses — and the radicals are coordinating with each other:

At my alma mater, Northwestern, an 'encampment' has sprung up, over explicit warnings from the administration that it would not be tolerated.  Outnumbered campus police briefly tried to clear the camp, but were physically resisted and repelled by students and faculty:

Advertisement

Some of the masked attendees have been wearing literal Hamas swag.  A student journalist was assaulted for documenting what was happening: 

Hamas — literally Hamas — and the leader of the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism have put out endorsements of their supporters' mobs in the United States:

Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly applauded the growing number of anti-Gaza war protests and encampments that have sprung up on college campuses from California to Massachusetts and have become a flashpoint in the U.S. Izzat Al-Risheq, a member of the militant group's Political Bureau, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration is violating the rights of students and faculty members and arresting them, "because of their rejection of the genocide that our Palestinian people are the subjected in the Gaza Strip at the hands of the neo-Nazi Zionists." The statement claimed: "Today's students are the leaders of the future."

Advertisement

The Jew killers love their solidarity brethren, who chant genocidal slogans and wish death on the vast majority of American Jews, evidently with impunity.  The more "prestigious" the institution, the worse it seems to be.  Relatedly, I'll leave you with these thoughts: 

And this is how it's done.  Consequences:


Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine One Leah Barkoukis
Iran's Nightmares Victor Davis Hanson
Oh Look, Another Terrible Inflation Report Spencer Brown
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue Matt Vespa
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio State Universities Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement