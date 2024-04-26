Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'

Serious question: What does it take to get expelled from a school like the Ivy League's Columbia University? In an age in which 'micro-agressions' get people 'canceled' — with hyper "progressive" speech vigilantes on constant hair-trigger alert to spot and punish supposedly 'problematic' language — one might think that openly calling for the deaths of large groups of people would constitute a severely punishable macro-aggression. Exceptions, it seems, apply. Meet Khymani James, a top organizer of Columbia's pro-Hamas encampment. He is seen here leading a cult-like effort earlier in the week to drive pro-Israel Jews off the quad of their own university campus:

Crazy scene tonight at Columbia University: Jewish students came to the campus - and then this happened. The undergrad who filmed it told me: “We didn’t say a word. My friend had a Jewish star necklace. All of the sudden we’re surrounded, they’ve been circling us, threatening us” pic.twitter.com/VSxbq5Ovj2 — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) April 22, 2024

This person is reportedly among those with whom Columbia's administration is "negotiating." He has some thoughts about 'Zionists' -- very much, if not especially, including the 90-percent-plus of American Jews who support the state of Israel:

One of the Columbia students leading the “protest” posted this video stating that “Zionists do not deserve to live”



Some in the media ignoring the words of the organizers and students involved because it’s inconvenient to the spin they prefer is irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/oclBgmMqMH — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 25, 2024

"I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die," he said, adding this:

“Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment, with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel… pic.twitter.com/ugodO4O7M5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

Remember, members of Congress have blamed bad press from these hate rallies from 'outside agitators,' claiming that they're really very "peaceful" and "joyful" protests. This ignores all the naked bigotry, open terrorism support, menacing, and violence. And it's hard to cast one of Columbia's bloodthirsty 'encampment' organizers as an outsider. This is who and what they are. And wouldn't you know it? He's apparently a fan of the Squad, too. This person is expressing an open death wish upon millions of people, the very sorts of people he's personally menacing with an angry mob on campus. He is fantasizing about murdering them, out loud, telling the wrong-thinking Jews around him to be "grateful" that he hasn't murdered them — yet. Let's be crystal clear: If a fellow Columbia student responded to the videos above by referring to this person with a racial or sexual epithet, there is zero chance, none, that such a transgression would not result in formal consequences and widespread social shunning.

Columbia has had the above video in their possession for some time because it was reportedly made during a disciplinary hearing with the school last year. It therefore seems to be the school's position that unhinged death-wishing rants against one particular group are shrug-worthy non-events. This is textbook anti-Semitism, and it's felt very acutely and profoundly by those who find themselves on the wrong end of this howling double standard. For what it's worth, this individual has issued a ridiculous 'I misspoke' statement about his vile rant:

“I misspoke” the @Columbia encampment leader now says—running from his explicit & proud call for Israel supporters’ deaths, in an extended on-camera rant during which he fantasized about doing the murdering himself. Damage control after his true feelings went public: https://t.co/Ix3xb9gswV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024

The rot he represents is deep, especially at the more 'elite' schools:

Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organization with lots of Israeli and American blood on its hands. It's one of several terrorist groups being affirmatively glorified on American campuses — and the radicals are coordinating with each other:

NEW: Organizers of the Columbia encampment advised activists at Princeton on how to take over their own campus, giving them tips on disrupting university operations and stressing that there is "safety in numbers."



We've obtained documents showing extensive coordination.🧵 pic.twitter.com/b5UL4bivxS — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 25, 2024

They are literally planning around no consequences https://t.co/RoTPT4abnt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024

At my alma mater, Northwestern, an 'encampment' has sprung up, over explicit warnings from the administration that it would not be tolerated. Outnumbered campus police briefly tried to clear the camp, but were physically resisted and repelled by students and faculty:

Students continue to attack police @NorthwesternU while a coalition of Students for Justice in Palestine groups and @wearedissenters calls for reinforcement. Chilling to watch coordinated riots unfold while @NUPoliceDept seems impotent. Shame on administration if they don’t call… https://t.co/bJpSCE2bNj pic.twitter.com/Rv18y2J5LV — anita (@anitainchicago) April 25, 2024

Some of the masked attendees have been wearing literal Hamas swag. A student journalist was assaulted for documenting what was happening:

Watch this. @NorthwesternU student journalist filming new pro-Hamas encampment on campus gets assaulted for being there. They want to illegally occupy university grounds while physically preventing unwanted press coverage. Arrest these people & if they’re students, expel them: https://t.co/C9z7asswbh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

Hamas — literally Hamas — and the leader of the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism have put out endorsements of their supporters' mobs in the United States:

Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly applauded the growing number of anti-Gaza war protests and encampments that have sprung up on college campuses from California to Massachusetts and have become a flashpoint in the U.S. Izzat Al-Risheq, a member of the militant group's Political Bureau, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration is violating the rights of students and faculty members and arresting them, "because of their rejection of the genocide that our Palestinian people are the subjected in the Gaza Strip at the hands of the neo-Nazi Zionists." The statement claimed: "Today's students are the leaders of the future."

The Jew killers love their solidarity brethren, who chant genocidal slogans and wish death on the vast majority of American Jews, evidently with impunity. The more "prestigious" the institution, the worse it seems to be. Relatedly, I'll leave you with these thoughts:

At “elite” schools, radicals are gathered on lawns chanting about the Intifada. Down south, large assemblies of students tend to occur on football fields after major wins. I know which culture sounds less hateful, healthier, more appealing, and more fun to me: https://t.co/qzJkvKjQ94 pic.twitter.com/8ROuYIQLjM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

And this is how it's done. Consequences:

BREAKING: University of Florida students chose to breakdown their encampment after being handed this of Allowable Activities and Prohibitive Items and Activities.



Look at those Consequences for Non-Compliance 👀



University of Florida's chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of… pic.twitter.com/l4jYjrSVcr — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 26, 2024



