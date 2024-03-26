Latest Border Crisis Spin: What on Earth Is KJP Talking About?

A leftover from late last week, but it's worth highlighting in light of two factors: First, the latest batch of record-shattering border numbers on President Biden's watch, which represented the worst February ever. And second, a report about some combination of Biden DHS dysfunction, negligence, and malice leading to the bungling and dismissal of 200,000 deportation cases against illegal immigrants. Unlawful entries exploded as soon as Biden took office, with each year racking up worse stats than the last. In all, approximately 10 million illegal crossings have occurred under this presidential administration, almost two million of which are known got-aways. One wonders how many very dangerous people like this were never apprehended and therefore entered the country unabated.

Advertisement

Despite this catastrophic, ongoing failure -- which is completely the fault of this president and his team -- the White House's big talking point is that all of this can be blamed on Congress not passing a flawed bill years into the crisis (Biden refuses to reverse his own devastating executive actions on this front, of course), plus some mumbling about the state of Texas. What on earth is Karine Jean Pierre talking about?

DOOCY TIME: “So, on this border video, what does President Biden think should happen to adult men who are assaulting and overpowering U.S. National Guardsmen?”



KJP: “Well, let me just first say we're grateful — and I said this moments ago — to Border Patrol agents for their — to… pic.twitter.com/zFl8mXB2ws — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2024

"We're grateful — and I said this moments ago — to Border Patrol agents for their — to — quickly — to quickly work and get the situation under control and apprehend the migrants. So, let — I want to be really clear that everyone who was apprehended was apprehended by Border Patrol. They were able to do their job, even though it's made it more — even though Republican governor — in particular Governor Abbott — has made it difficult for them."

The initial assault was against Texas officials, who were actually trying to prevent illegal immigrants from busting into the country -- a novel concept, perhaps, to the Biden administration. Border Patrol may have come in to help clean up this mess, but understand that the brazen violation of US sovereignty, including shoving guards at the border, has been invited by the president's actions. Many illegal immigrants now have an overwhelming sense of entitlement. They understandably believe that they can come here, will be allowed to stay here, and can even commit additional crimes with virtual impunity. This is a deeply harmful status quo Biden has intentionally created. Governor Abbott has not made the Border Patrol's job "more difficult for them." He's helped secure the border in ways that the feds refuse to do (Biden keeps suing Texas to force them to stop enforcing the law), to the point that the Border Patrol union has openly sided with Abbott over KJP's boss. And notice how she doesn't want to answer this follow-up question:

DOOCY: “Were they deported?”



KJP: “What — they were apprehended. I can't speak to individual — individual cases. That's not something I can do from here, but they were all apprehended. That's number one. And it — the reason why you're talking about the Texas National Guard —… pic.twitter.com/btvonIGpuy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2024

"The reason why you're talking about the Texas National Guard — they were there because of the governor of Texas. The governor of Texas put the Texas National Guard there. We didn't put them there. He put them there."

They assaulted American personnel while breaking into the country. The automatic answer here should be that these people have already been kicked out of the United States and will never be let back in. She can't say that. And does she think her other comment constitutes...a good point against Abbott? 'We didn't put people on the border to try to stop these hordes from entering illegally -- that's all on him.' She's actually trying to blame Abbott for illegal immigrants' violent actions against Americans because he tried to stop the illegal entry. Letting people waltz in is the Biden position, make no mistake. So is ludicrous blame shift. Breathtaking:

NEW: The White House responded to the footage captured by @JennieSTaer of immigrants at the southern border overwhelming the Texas National Guard. They blamed Donald Trump in a statement to @DailyCaller.



More here: https://t.co/pYYjv6cg4m pic.twitter.com/EmN0adZl4h — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) March 22, 2024

Advertisement

'Because the President refuses to take obvious, urgently-needed action to reverse his atrocious policies, we blame Donald Trump and Republicans for opposing a bad bill -- oh, and we promptly remove all illegal immigrants from the country.' Pathetic spin and jaw-dropping gaslighting. And it's the best they've got. Maybe they can enlist some "experts" to endorse their aggressive misinformation:

Misinformation experts are perhaps not quite unbiased



"Experts leaned strongly toward the left of the political spectrum"



Data from Harvard Misinformation Review, survey of 150 misinformation expertshttps://t.co/J5e3CYu2fQhttps://t.co/lEkZ0OCiss pic.twitter.com/k9SkF4m748 — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) March 23, 2024



