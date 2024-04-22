Victimhood: Ilhan Omar's Daughter Describes the Horror of Facing Consequences For Her Own Actions

You may have seen the news last week that Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was arrested in New York City in connection with her participation in an unauthorized so-called 'pro-Palestine' occupation at Columbia University. She was also suspended from Barnard College, where she is a student. She was one of more than 100 people taken into custody and issued summons for tresspassing late last week, having ignored repeated warnings to vacate the location. She is now on a grievance tour, claiming victimhood to anyone who will listen, including the Daily Beast -- which assigned the story to its "breaking news intern" -- and, exquisitely, Teen Vogue. The bolded quote below, relayed by the New York Post, is perfection. No notes:

Isra Hirsi, 21, and a handful of other Barnard students were slapped with suspensions after they were among the more than 100 protestors cuffed and hauled away for refusing to clear out from a tent encampment on the Ivy League school’s campus last Thursday. “I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go?” she whined to Teen Vogue after learning she’d been evicted from campus housing and banned from using the dining hall...“And also all of my s–t is thrown in a random lot. It’s pretty horrible,” [she] said...Hirsi, who is a member of the anti-Israel student group Apartheid Divest, had already received notice of her suspension early Thursday — hours before the NYPD was called in to arrest protestors and help dismantle the anti-Israel protest encampment. Barnard administrators had initially started warning their students late Wednesday that they risked being suspended if they didn’t clear out. When Hirsi sought help from Barnard administration after being cut loose from jail on Thursday, she whined that she’d heard crickets...“There was no food support, no nothing. Speaking about her arrest, Hirsi said she was held in custody for roughly eight hours...“We had so many people who were born female in our group that they didn’t have enough space for us,” Hirsi told Teen Vogue of her arrest. “It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells"...Barnard has decided to take a very egregious stand against us,” she continued.

Griping to Teen Vogue about the slow processing of your intentional mass arrest, due to the large number of "people who were born female" is an ideal distillation of how the immensely privileged fringe thinks, acts and speaks. As for the inconveniences associated with being suspended, these are things that people like Ms. Hirsi should consider before they make the choices that they make. The notion that it's "egregious" for the school to gallop to the rescue of young adults who've earned suspensions by ignoring rules and laws is breathtakingly entitled. It's also important to understand what has been happening at Columbia recently, which has been a twisted culmination of months of anti-Jewish, "anti-Zionist" harassment, intimidation and even violence on campus. It's gotten so bad lately that in advance of the Passover holiday, Jewish leaders at Columbia urged Jews to avoid campus for their own safety -- or to seek out escorts from security to move around their own school:

Outrageous that this is remotely necessary. @Columbia @cbhillel sends an email informing Jewish students that they will have public safety escorting them to their Seders. pic.twitter.com/DMJFNW6GuT — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) April 22, 2024

In response to “horrific” scenes of antisemitic harassment at and around campus, the Orthodox Rabbi at Columbia/Barnard sent a WhatsApp message to more than 290+ Jewish students this morning recommending that they go home until it’s safe again for them on campus: pic.twitter.com/uqAntEICLv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2024

Pro-"protest" forces, including some in the media, have moved to the talking point that the worst hateful outbursts ("long live Hamas," "burn Tel Aviv to the ground," 10,000 more October 7ths, etc.) are coming from off-campus agitators. The student mob occupiers are complaining that they're being treated unfairly, and that the outside agitators don't represent them. Nothing to see here, a "journalist" from NBC "reported:"

The students I met were mostly praying, eating, holding signs. Other students walked by the encampment throughout the afternoon. Never saw anyone bother or harass them. — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) April 21, 2024

Let's review what's happening on campus, shall we? Here's some hagiography of Jew-killing terrorists:

I teach at #Columbia & I saw the protests yesterday. I walked by one on campus & saw two posters of known terrorists. One of Walid Daqqah, who was affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, & the other of Khader Adnan, who was the spokesperson for… pic.twitter.com/MfF9iIN9WW — Hagar Hajjar Chemali 🇺🇦 (@HagarChemali) April 22, 2024

Here are students trying to force Jewish and pro-Israel students off of the quad that they themselves are breaking the rules to occupy, while insisting that their "privacy" and made-up "community guidelines" be "respected." This is a pro-terrorism mob menacing Jews. On campus:

What do Jewish students do on Saturday nights in college?



At Columbia, we get assaulted for simply defending our right to exist as Jews. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/zjlQJm2lM7 — Eden Yadegar (@edenyadegar) April 21, 2024

A Jewish Columbia student wrote about his experience:

For nearly seven months, I have been asked the same question by many people in my life: “Do you feel safe on campus as a Jew?” I wear a kippah—I can’t pass. And I have always maintained the importance of standing our ground rather than letting fear drive us away. Nothing will stanch that pride, but the situation at Columbia has escalated to a point where my physical safety is in danger. That is not a metaphor, nor an expression of safetyism. On Saturday night, April 20, I was assaulted and harassed repeatedly inside the gates of Columbia University....Even as we sang lyrics such as “We don’t want to fight no more, there will be no more war,” we were met with hostility. Masked keffiyeh-wearers came to us face-to-face, trying to intimidate us. They chanted, “Fuck Israel, Israel’s a bitch!” We were told, “You guys are all inbred.” They threw water in our faces. These groups are not fairly described as “pro-Palestine.” They are active supporters of Hamas and they say so explicitly: “We say justice, you say how? Burn Tel Aviv to the ground,” one group chanted by the gates of my school. “Hamas, we love you. We support your rockets, too.” One keffiyeh-masked protester came up to my friends and I and held up a sign with an arrow pointing toward us that read: “Al-Qassam’s Next Targets.” Al-Qassam is the military wing of Hamas. Just after midnight, the protesters began chasing us toward the campus gates. We felt we had to leave for our own safety. In order to exit campus, we had to use the gates on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 116th street—-all other entrances and exits were closed and locked...As it so happened, Within Our Lifetime—a group openly committed to the destruction of Israel—was leading a mass protest blocking the gate. On our way out, a keffiyeh-wearing protester began berating my brother and me. A few seconds later, a different protester wearing a keffiyeh came up behind me and grabbed two of my Israeli flags. I chased him toward the gate to get them back. He brought them back to a mob of people still inside the gates of Columbia and who also wore keffiyehs as masks. Unwilling to let them destroy my property, I made my way to the center to get my flags and found them attempting to light one of them on fire. I reached down and pulled the flag away from the fire. As all of this was happening, members of the mob pushed and shoved me...At least two solid objects were thrown at me from close range, one of which hit me directly in the face and the other in the chest. Finally, I succeeded in grabbing my flags and ran to rejoin my friends. We ended up being chased out of campus and told to “go back to Poland,” a poignant reminder that even in America, antisemites wish to condemn Jews like me to our ancestors’ tragic fate.

Where was campus security, which these agitators are also "demanding" be defunded? "Nowhere to be found," and NYPD is not operating on campus without permission from school administrators. Surrounded by wild-eyed, pro-terrorism Jew haters, "we were on our own," the student recounted. The stories, images, and videos speak for themselves. Hamas-supporting gaslighters are trying to convince people that we aren't seeing what we're seeing. Fortunately, some people whose decisions might actually impact craven administrators' thinking aren't being fooled:

“I am no longer confident that @Columbia can protect its students and staff…” https://t.co/aA2ljGoEqA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2024

I'll leave you with a few related scenes from Yale, another Ivy League school. We have a very serious problem in this country. A fabricated Israeli "genocide" is just the excuse:

What a headline pic.twitter.com/lRASMSTVTs — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 22, 2024

A Chassidic Jewish student was blockaded by protest organizers at a violent Yale rally last night. They followed his every move, and did the same to me. Obviously, this happened to no one else pic.twitter.com/YIrbiv5sJE — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Yale protestors accost Jewish student w/a boombox, dancing to rap lyrics:

F* Israel, Israel a b*tch

B* we out here mobbin' on some Palestine sh*t

Free Palestine B*, Israel gon' die B*

N*gga it's they land why you out here tryna rob it

Bulls* prophets, Y'all just want the profit pic.twitter.com/KZgJwu3iFm — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

A mob of Yale students shout "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA" as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor.



(Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

The American flag they ripped down was flying at a war memorial. They don't just hate Israel. They hate us.









