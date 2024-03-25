Appalling: Kamala Harris and AOC Run Interference for Hamas

Let's start with the Vice President, whose disturbing answer is more important than that of a Congressional rabble rouser, even with a large online following. Kamala Harris is, after all, one heartbeat away from becoming Commander-in-Chief of the United States. Consider the implications of that sentence, then watch as Harris warns Israel not to proceed with its planned incursion into Rafah -- a city in southern Gaza that represents Hamas' final major territorial foothold in the strip. Remember, Israel's government has already stated definitively that this operation is coming, and President Biden has walked back an errant 'red line' comment against the pending move. Harris must know all of this (perhaps that's a dangerous assumption, given her infamous lack of preparation), yet she issued this admonition on national television anyway. The official party line from the White House, it seems, is that Israel doing what is necessary to eliminate the murderous threat on its border is a "huge mistake." She's "studied the maps," you see:

One suspects that Israeli military officials and office-holders might have studied these maps, and these broader issues, slightly more thoroughly than Kamala Harris. And although Americans were slaughtered on October 7th, with several still being held hostage by the terrorists, Israel's leaders have much more at stake in Gaza than Harris does. They have a massive body count to avenge, and a promised genocide to prevent. They have more than just skin in the game; this is existential for them. But Harris and friends are tut-tutting about Israel doing what it must, with many Western journalists seemingly focused on whether there will be "consequences" if Israel pursues its core interests. Hamas being allowed to survive, after what it has done and despite what its leaders vow to keep doing, is treated as an afterthought. Eradicating Hamas is actually the issue, and Israel's entirely righteous and necessary objective.

There is no doubt that a major offensive into Rafah will be bloody and difficult. Civilians will die. Horribly, that is the reality of war. And this is a war that Hamas started, in the most heinous and evil of ways -- violating a ceasefire in doing so. It's astounding how little these fundamental facts seem to matter to those who are deeply invested in Israel not winning. This critique is exactly on point:

Harris is now openly stating that this administration’s position is that Israel cannot win the war. They must ensure Hamas’ survival. This not only is wrong and unacceptable from a military standpoint, but takes away any incentive Hamas has to negotiate their surrender. Why would Hamas release the hostages or agree to surrender if they know the US is telling Israel that they can’t go in and take them out where everyone knows the remaining battalions exist and likely all the hostages are being held? Hamas can hold out in Rafah forever. They certainly aren’t short on supplies as they steal or get a cut of much of the aid and the US plan is basically just to give them more. This is the opposite of seeking a deal to end the war, it’s undermining the possibility of one. It’s terrible military and negotiation strategy from an incompetent administration more concerned with appeasing an extremists element in their base for an upcoming election than doing what is in the best interest of the country, our ally, and the Americans being held hostage.

Why, if not grotesque domestic political pandering, is Team Biden seemingly more interested in pressuring Israel to allow Hamas to survive than pressuring Qatar's Hamas-harboring regime to help force a hostage deal? One that isn't egregiously lopsided for the terrorists, that is. When Hamas is handed constant leverage by Israel's supposed allies, this is what happens:

For all the hand-wringing about civilian casualties in Rafah (evacuations and other mitigation steps should and will be taken to the greatest realistic extent), it must be said over and over again that Hamas could prevent all of it by releasing the civilian hostages and surrendering. As always, they are choosing to let Palestinians die in order to fight another day to annihilate the Jews. People just shrug that off. Which brings us to AOC. She was asked a simple question with one correct answer on CNN, and she gave a Hamas-abetting response:

It is impossible to separate the consequences of Hamas' actions from...Hamas' actions. They started the war with brutal butchery. They embed their terrorism within civilian areas and infrastructure. They steal humanitarian aid intended for Palestinian civilians and threaten people not to cooperate with Israeli delivery of supplies. More food is entering Gaza now that before the Hamas-started war. If some Gazans are starving, despite Israeli efforts, that is 100 percent the explicit and unambiguous fault of Hamas. Letting them off the hook, and putting the impetus on Israel -- as usual -- is disgraceful. It's worth noting that AOC's 'Squad' sister, anti-Semitic terror apologist Rashida Tlaib, is even opposing a temporary ceasefire that would allow for humanitarian assistance. That's how committed she is to Hamas' continued existence.

There are two acceptable, justified outcomes here: Hamas can release the hostages with no conditions and surrender, or Hamas can be violently stamped out. Anyone standing in the way of either of these is deliberately or unwittingly assisting a fanatical terrorist organization in its desperate survival efforts. Then there's the folly of this brand of internationalist concern-trolling about Israel 'losing support' by doing what it takes to eradicate the threat it faces. Of course this amoral drivel is seeping out of a "progressive" State Department, leaking and pandering to Hamas sympathizers:

Meanwhile, here are Hamas supporters being Hamas supporters -- over there, and over here:

MPs demand bias inquiry as Mail reveals Gaza doctors at centre of harrowing BBC report are long-time supporters of Hamas... as these vile anti-Semitic social media posts show https://t.co/w7lH42qzXf pic.twitter.com/VYEgsAFt7j — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 24, 2024

A caravan of Hamas supporters drives 13 miles every weekend, from Paterson to Teaneck New Jersey, in order to harrass the Orthodox Jewish community.@karol puts it in the proper perspective. https://t.co/3Os2idRImW pic.twitter.com/3lRUACSj0h — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 24, 2024

Revolting. I'll leave you with Douglas Murray calmly destroying a propagandist on her own show. The sheer volume of outright mendacity or humiliating ignorance required to mutter 'pro-Palestine' talking points is really quite a thing to behold:

