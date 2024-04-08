Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob

The pro-Hamas mob has dominated many American campuses for the last six months, starting on October 8th. They've stood in solidarity with genocidal terrorists from day one, adopting explicitly pro-Hamas imagery and slogans, in solidarity with the slaughter. Their agitations against the Jewish state's self-defense kicked off before Israel even began its response to the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. They have bullied, intimidated, attacked, and lied -- incessantly. At some of the country's most "prestigious" institutions, it has been particularly bad, from Stanford to MIT to Harvard. The latter school -- whose president has already been forced out -- apparently still hasn't learned its lesson. Systemic double standards like this are textbook anti-Semitism:

Remember when Jews at Harvard had to bring in their menorah every night at Hanukkah because the school couldn’t guarantee it wouldn’t be vandalized? This “apartheid wall” is on display now at Harvard yard, complete with quotes from terrorists, guarded 24/7 by school security. pic.twitter.com/IBAS0RmmxL — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) April 3, 2024



Congressional pressure and civil rights lawsuits will need to continue, because many of these institutions have been captured by the hard left, and are therefore unable or unwilling to do the right thing, of their own volition. They'll need to be forced into it. At Rutgers last week, another frighteningly typical scene played out, as the unholy alliance of leftists and Islamists plunged a campus 'town hall' meeting into chaos:

Rutgers’ president fled a town hall under police escort after it was disrupted by radical campus activists calling for "intifada" & violent "resistance."



How can Jewish students & faculty trust Rutgers' admin to protect them, when they can’t guarantee safety at their own events? pic.twitter.com/6oSvYJpOx7 — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) April 5, 2024

Tonight at @RutgersU the President held a town hall with students. It devolved into anarchy, and he fled with half the police present. Jewish students who came to ask about how the admin would keep them safe on campus were left to beg the remaining police to escort them out. pic.twitter.com/nCBeqxiWCi — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2024



Listen to the chanting. Just like Hamas, their American collegiate allies explicitly reject coexistence through a peaceful two-state solution. "We don't want to states," they scream. They want all of it. They want Israel annihilated, and its Jews dead, ethnically cleansed, jailed, and stripped of all self-determination and sovereignty. Some of their favorite slogans are unmistakably eliminationist, including 'from the river to the sea,' another call for the destruction of Israel. They also yell, "long live the Intifada," which is an endorsement of physical violence and murder against Jews. These are the people who chased Rutgers president from the stage, leaving Jewish students fearing for their physical safety as their schoolmates loudly bellowed their bigotry.

Even if one doesn't care about Israel or America's tiny Jewish minority (I believe we should very much care about both), we are in a very worrisome situation when terrorism supporters not only feel liberated to openly advertise their pro-violence radicalism, but also believe -- rightly, in many cases -- that their actions will be met with no consequences. These people don't just hate Israel, Jews, or both. Without exaggeration, the ranks of these angry hordes are shot through with deep America hatred, too. It's right in front of us, undisguised. Wake up. Recently, however, some universities have located their institutional backbones. At Vanderbilt, a pathetic 'occupation' of administration offices featured not only delusions of grandeur, but clear violations of university policy, as well as the law. The result? Arrests, suspensions, and expulsions. Here's one self-appointed martyr whining about being kicked out of school. He oddly skips the vandalism and assault details:

vanderbilt kid claims he was engaged in 'peaceful' protest. here's footage of these 'peaceful protesters' assaulting a security guard



expulsion is not enough. all involved should be in prison. video: @campusreform https://t.co/y0jPNAsbw1 pic.twitter.com/ghHhcI7EwA — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) April 6, 2024

Read this whining thread and compare it to the facts mentioned below about the charges (Jack was one of the students arrested).



These people think they are entitled to intimidate, bully, and harass others without consequences. They think rules shouldn't apply to them because… https://t.co/JhyycsuHYA pic.twitter.com/LpDPyyPwaw — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 6, 2024

Vandy's Chancellor demonstrated how adults can and must be adults in a recent Wall Street Journal op/ed in the aftermath of this episode:

On Tuesday, 27 students transgressed those limits when they forced their way into a closed administrative building, injuring a community-service officer in the process. Students pushed staff members and screamed profanities. Our staff took a graduated approach to de-escalating the situation, including several attempts to discuss the issues with the student group and encourage them to take a different course of action. Over 20 hours, the students were consistently informed that they were violating university policies and warned that they were subject to suspension for doing so. Early the next morning, the Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Magistrate’s Office charged three students with assault. One student protesting outside the building was charged with vandalism after cracking a window. The remaining 25 students left the building voluntarily. The administration suspended all of those students on an interim basis and will all go through a rigorous accountability process to determine further disciplinary action. Critics have claimed that Vanderbilt has abandoned its long-held commitment to free expression. They are wrong. Vanderbilt supports, teaches and defends free expression—but to do so, we must safeguard the environment for it. Students can advocate BDS. That is freedom of expression. But they can’t disrupt university operations during classes, in libraries or on construction sites. The university won’t adopt BDS principles. That’s institutional neutrality. As a community, we should always remember to treat each other with respect and rely on the force of the better argument. That’s civil discourse. Teaching students the importance of upholding rules for free expression doesn’t squelch their right to voice their opinion—it protects it. In these difficult times, each university will be tested. And each university will follow its own path. Our approach is clear: We clearly state the principles and rules that support our mission as a university. Then we enforce them. Free expression is alive and well at Vanderbilt.

This is the way. So is this. Bravo to the president of Pomona College:

When Pomona College students (and possibly others) rushed into an administrative building last night, President Gabi Starr told them they had 10 minutes to leave.



Then she suspended them and had them arrested.



(Warning: language) pic.twitter.com/aCaSSIsRAA — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 6, 2024

More than a dozen students face immediate suspension after a protest at Pomona College on Friday. According to student-led activist group Pomona Divest Apartheid, the demonstrators were protesting the removal of a “mock apartheid wall” that was created by students on Pomona College’s Marston Quad...A release issued by Claremont Police Department officials late Saturday morning stated that approximately 100 to 150 protestors had gathered outside the President’s office, while a further 30 to 40 had “stormed inside the building and taken over the President’s office.” About half of the protestors left the property on their own free will after police arrived and ordered the crowd to disperse, law enforcement officials said. The remaining protestors were “given multiple lawful orders and adequate time to leave” by officers but they still refused to leave, so arrests were made at the request of Pomona College administrators, Claremont police added.

Good. More of this, please. Weaklings and cowards should take notes. Some of these children want to feel like revolutionaires, just without any repercussions. If they truly hate Israel and support Hamas so passionately that they violate rules and laws, force them to face the music. We have just eclipsed the six month anniversary of October 7th. Hamas continues to reject ceasefire deals (the "ceasefire now" crowd doesn't care, of course), while holding dozens of hostages, including Americans. It sure would be nice if the Western 'news' media were not carrying the terrorists' water for them. Behold, the product of newsrooms dominated by blinkered ideologues:

This is an interesting framing…a man is kidnapped illegally by a terrorist group from his home, his mother is released and his father murdered by the terrorists…but the conclusion is the video made of him in captivity might have been made “freely”…



And then in the next… pic.twitter.com/xgSPp9XFTW — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) April 6, 2024

On the six-month anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, no less. https://t.co/hYhNLYRq6Y — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 7, 2024



I'll leave you with two clips. The first summarizes why it would be so dangerous to reward Hamas with survival as a result of their extremely evil practice of using civilians as human shields. The second shows a former Hamas soldier, and the son of a Hamas commander, calling out his "pro-Palestinian" counterpart's silence on condemning Hamas or the October 7th attack. She confirms his point by 'condemning the question,' rather than the terrorist murders and rapes:

Always think about what you’re incentivizing. In this case, not just the brutality of 10/7 by Hamas, intentionally targeting thousands of civilians (which they’re happy to repeat), but endangering of other marginalized, civilian populations people purport to care about, who will… https://t.co/NABvR2DrYg — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 5, 2024

“And your silence now” — absolutely nails her, and she confirms his point immediately. https://t.co/7RU4MnqCkW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2024



This is the crux of the conflict, six months on. End Hamas:

Israel means it when they say “never again.” Hamas means it when they say “over and over again.” Finish them. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/Bks4Y7yXdf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 7, 2024



