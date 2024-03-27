Busted: A Squad Member Is Caught on Camera Saying Something Horrific

Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York is the Democrat who pulled the fire alarm in a Congressional building late last year, lied about it, then got caught red-handed by surveillance footage. As I noted months ago, "he's since been criminally charged and pleaded guilty, but definitely doesn't want to talk about either his behavior, or his lies to try to cover up his behavior. During the immediate aftermath of that episode, his staff lashed out at Republican critics, shamefully invoking 'Nazis' as part of their deranged and counter-productive damage control efforts". Then came the disgrace of "notching one of the few votes against a resolution condemning Hamas terrorists for their horrific massacre of at least 1,200 Israeli civilians" on October 7th.

Advertisement

It should therefore not come as much of a surprise that he was spewing Hamas propaganda to a crowd of fanatics in November, engaging in outright rape denialism on behalf of the terrorist organization. During this performance, he also claimed that like the rapes, Hamas beheading babies was a "lie" and "propaganda" -- likely a disgusting view shared by fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib, who repeatedly declined to condemn those monstrous acts:

SCOOP: In the weeks after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) not only publicly cast doubt on reports that Israeli women were raped, but also called those accusations “propaganda,” according to a previously unreported post on TikTok. https://t.co/Vb2dJdUgcK pic.twitter.com/DpXqRmcBS2 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2024

The beheading of Israeli babies and rape of Israeli women during the October 7 massacre was propaganda and lies, US Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-New York) said last November in a video discovered by Politico on Tuesday. In a TikTok video posted by former Westchester County Board of Legislators legislative assistant Amy Vele, Bowman participated in a November Pro-Palestinian protest, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war. Bowman addressed the crowd and made several controversial statements. “There was propaganda used at the beginning of the siege,” he said in the video. “There’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women, but they still keep using that lie.”

Babies were beheaded by the savages, per forensic evidence. And the use of rape and sexual assault by Hamas terrorists during the massacre was established by witnesses early on. Bowman rejected both facts as lies. The New York Times subsequently published a harrowing account of these sexual assaults, and even the obsessively anti-Israel United Nations published a report that concluded there was “clear and convincing information” that some of Hamas' hostages were sexually assaulted while in captivity -- and that “reasonable grounds” exist that the terrorists committed rape, sexual assault and torture against women during the Octover 7th massacre. It was hell on earth:

I heard testimony tonight from a Nova festival survivor who escaped and hid from the terrorists in a bike shop bathroom in Be'eri. On the other side of the door she heard Hamas torturing people for hours—men, women, children, the elderly. She heard people screaming, people… — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 20, 2024

Several members of Congress have spent their time denying or downplaying these horrific realities and running interference for Hamas -- even calling for a "ceasefire" on October 8th, before Israel's response had begun at all. Bowman should be forced to read this Times story, published just yesterday -- the same day that the video above emerged of his sickening denialist tirade:

[A Hamas guard] dragged her at gunpoint back to the child’s bedroom, a room covered in images of the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants, she recalled. “Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him,” Ms. Soussana said. Ms. Soussana, 40, is the first Israeli to speak publicly about being sexually assaulted during captivity after the Hamas-led raid on southern Israel. In her interviews with The Times, conducted mostly in English, she provided extensive details of sexual and other violence she suffered during a 55-day ordeal. Ms. Soussana’s personal account of her experience in captivity is consistent with what she told two doctors and a social worker less than 24 hours after she was freed on Nov. 30. Their reports about her account state the nature of the sexual act; The Times agreed not to disclose the specifics. Ms. Soussana described being detained in roughly half a dozen sites, including private homes, an office and a subterranean tunnel. Later in her detention, she said, a group of captors suspended her across the gap between two couches and beat her. For months, Hamas and its supporters have denied that its members sexually abused people in captivity or during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. This month, a United Nations report said that there was “clear and convincing information” that some hostages had suffered sexual violence and there were “reasonable grounds” to believe sexual violence occurred during the raid, while acknowledging the “challenges and limitations” of examining the issue. After being released along with 105 other hostages during a cease-fire in late November, Ms. Soussana spoke only in vague terms publicly about her treatment in the Gaza Strip, wary of recounting such a traumatic experience. When filmed by Hamas minutes before being freed, she said, she pretended to have been treated well to avoid jeopardizing her release.

Advertisement

Useful idiots and Hamas supporters cited this survival-minded lying as evidence that the hostages were being treated well. In fact, the hostages were being beaten, sexually assaulted, and killed. In the piece, a Hamas spokesman said it was impossible to investigate the incident, and essentially called the victim a liar -- an echo of Congressman Bowman's rhetoric. Once the video above resurfaced and was reported by Politico, Bowman went into damage control mode, extremely belatedly acknowledging that the sexual assaults were real. It's unclear if his office again called Republicans 'Nazis' in the process, as they did after the fire alarm incident. He only admitted Hamas sexually assaulted numerous women after he was cornered by video of his own appalling words. He apparently believes the UN; he did not believe the Jews. The Congressman and his ilk have some very vocal fellow travelers on various American campuses, including Stanford:

Parties that require you to denounce Israel to get in? Swastikas in dorms? Activists protesting an anti-antisemitism event by shouting that Jews are “child traffickers” who “will all be replaced”? Welcome to @Stanford since 10/7.https://t.co/pluCRtFMRC — Theo Baker (@tab_delete) March 26, 2024

“A different rabbi, an imam, and a chaplain formed a protective barrier in front of the Jewish students leaving the event. ‘We know your names and we know where you work,’ a protester told the religious leaders. ‘And we’ll soon find out where you live,’ another added.” (2/3) — Theo Baker (@tab_delete) March 26, 2024

Advertisement

Compare the unhinged, slanderous "genocide" garbage from the anti-Israel shouters with actual reality:

"I've never known an army to take such measures to attend to the enemy's civilian population...Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history—above and beyond what international law requires..." https://t.co/Xc4UdVqQ9w — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 27, 2024



