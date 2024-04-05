Two Days After Laken Riley's Brutal Murder, the Local Mayor Had This to Say About 'Sanctuary' Policies

We've covered the horrific story of Laken Riley's murder pretty extensively. You know that she was beaten to severely that her skull was 'disfigured.' You know that her accused killer was 'paroled' into America under a Biden policy for illegal immigrants, despite some red flags about gang affiliations. You know that the suspect allegedly committed multiple crimes in New York City, but was released from custody. New York's lax laws push many criminals out onto the streets after arrests, and its 'sanctuary' policies bar local officials from cooperating with ICE to remove such people from the country. You know that he fled the jurisdiction and landed in another local 'sanctuary,' this time in Athens, Georgia -- where he allegedly committed yet more crimes. Still walking free, he then allegedly bludgeoned Riley, a 22-year old nursing student, to death.

Advertisement

You know that President Biden ignored this story until he was heckled into saying something at the State of the Union Address. You know that he then got the victim's name wrong, and subsequently apologized...for referring to the killer as "illegal," explaining that he would never "disrespect" such people, and adding that illegal immigrants "built the country." You also know that the Biden campaign falsely accused Trump of calling immigrants "animals," when the clear context of his comments referred to illegal immigrants who murder Americans:

*Right* before this, which you cut out, he makes clear that he’s referring to *illegal immigrants* who *murder Americans.* You can still object to the “animals” rhetoric, if you’d like, but he wasn’t talking about “immigrants” broadly. https://t.co/PYRU8eCYqW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2024

NEW: Donald Trump calls Laken Riley’s murderer an ‘animal,’ prompting a meltdown from the-left.



Imagine being mad because someone calls a cold-blooded murderer an ‘animal.’



“The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal.”… pic.twitter.com/Xeq0glov2D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2024



Team Biden is continuing this lie. I'd ask if Biden thinks it's acceptable to call illegal immigrant murderers 'animals,' but he's already groveled for forgiveness from left-wingers after calling one 'illegal,' so we already know the answer. After the terrible Riley atrocity, many Americans were rightly critical of the slew of "progressive" policies that contributed to her entirely avoidable murder -- from open borders, to soft-on-crime weakness, to 'sanctuary' cities. Now we know that the mayor of Athens, Georgia, where the incident took place, was doubling down on dangerous 'sanctuary' policies in the immediate aftermath of the killing:

Two days after Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant, the mayor of the city where the brutal crime took place re-affirmed support for ‘sanctuary’ policies, calling them humane:” https://t.co/e2XqWJ4Zgo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 4, 2024



"Humane." To whom? Why should an illegal immigrant who has violated more of our laws be protected from deportation? This mayor cites statistics about immigrants committing fewer crimes per capita, versus native-born Americans -- an irrelevant point I dealt with here. This man was bear-hugging sanctuary policies that aided and abetted a vicious murder in his town within 48 hours of said murder. Are these the elected leaders the people of Athens really want representing them?

…and because Commissioner Link hadn’t yet brought up abortion distortions, or baselessly smeared SCOTUS justices, or invoked former President Trump, she ranted on further — mocking those “so overcome” by Riley’s murder, demanding they “protect the living” through her preferred… pic.twitter.com/PT9M3LcGb9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 7, 2024



I'll leave you with yet more examples of why illegal immigrant criminals relish 'sanctuary' policies, to the detriment of innocent victims:

Advertisement

NEW: This was one of the illegal aliens ICE Boston arrested during our embed. He's charged with raping a minor in Massachusetts in January. ICE now reports Border Patrol caught him crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX in July 2022, and he was released into the U.S.

Despite the… https://t.co/BUW6ZzeY7W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 3, 2024

BREAKING: In statement to @FoxNews, ICE says most of the 8 Venezuelan illegal alien squatters arrested by NYPD at a home in the Bronx w/ guns & drugs were previously apprehended at the TX border & were released into the U.S., & one was arrested for murder last summer in Yonkers,… pic.twitter.com/uAwQpgjeyK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 4, 2024



"One was arrested for murder last summer in Yonkers...Many of them had previous criminal charges in New York and had been released from custody."