Biden Makes the Evil Choice
Why Is the Biden Administration Sending Aid to Hezbollah 'Refugees'?
Donald Trump Is Not Our Last Chance
DEVELOPING: Northeast Shaken by Strongest Earthquake Since 1884
Three Things in the March Jobs Report Biden Won't Talk About
IDF Releases the Results of Investigation Into Strike That Killed WCK Aid Workers
Biden HQ Doubles Down on Taking Trump's Words Out of Context
An Alarming Amount of Teachers in One Country Defy Policies Protecting Parental Rights
Why This 'Trans' Athlete Was Suspended From a Girls' Rowing Team Will Shock...
Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit
Two El Paso College Students Arrested for Drug Smuggling After Responding to Facebook...
Why Democrats May Be Severely Limiting Their Voter Registration Push This Year
From Beirut to Tel Aviv - Taking the Pulse of a Tense Israel
What Did Antony Blinken Just Say About Israel and Hamas?
Tipsheet

Two Days After Laken Riley's Brutal Murder, the Local Mayor Had This to Say About 'Sanctuary' Policies

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  April 05, 2024 2:01 PM
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

We've covered the horrific story of Laken Riley's murder pretty extensively.  You know that she was beaten to severely that her skull was 'disfigured.'  You know that her accused killer was 'paroled' into America under a Biden policy for illegal immigrants, despite some red flags about gang affiliations.  You know that the suspect allegedly committed multiple crimes in New York City, but was released from custody.  New York's lax laws push many criminals out onto the streets after arrests, and its 'sanctuary' policies bar local officials from cooperating with ICE to remove such people from the country.  You know that he fled the jurisdiction and landed in another local 'sanctuary,' this time in Athens, Georgia -- where he allegedly committed yet more crimes.  Still walking free, he then allegedly bludgeoned Riley, a 22-year old nursing student, to death.  

Advertisement

You know that President Biden ignored this story until he was heckled into saying something at the State of the Union Address.  You know that he then got the victim's name wrong, and subsequently apologized...for referring to the killer as "illegal," explaining that he would never "disrespect" such people, and adding that illegal immigrants "built the country."  You also know that the Biden campaign falsely accused Trump of calling immigrants "animals," when the clear context of his comments referred to illegal immigrants who murder Americans:


Team Biden is continuing this lie.  I'd ask if Biden thinks it's acceptable to call illegal immigrant murderers 'animals,' but he's already groveled for forgiveness from left-wingers after calling one 'illegal,' so we already know the answer.  After the terrible Riley atrocity, many Americans were rightly critical of the slew of "progressive" policies that contributed to her entirely avoidable murder -- from open borders, to soft-on-crime weakness, to 'sanctuary' cities.  Now we know that the mayor of Athens, Georgia, where the incident took place, was doubling down on dangerous 'sanctuary' policies in the immediate aftermath of the killing:

Recommended

Biden HQ Doubles Down on Taking Trump's Words Out of Context Rebecca Downs
Advertisement


"Humane."  To whom?  Why should an illegal immigrant who has violated more of our laws be protected from deportation?  This mayor cites statistics about immigrants committing fewer crimes per capita, versus native-born Americans -- an irrelevant point I dealt with here.  This man was bear-hugging sanctuary policies that aided and abetted a vicious murder in his town within 48 hours of said murder.  Are these the elected leaders the people of Athens really want representing them?  


I'll leave you with yet more examples of why illegal immigrant criminals relish 'sanctuary' policies, to the detriment of innocent victims:

Advertisement


"One was arrested for murder last summer in Yonkers...Many of them had previous criminal charges in New York and had been released from custody."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden HQ Doubles Down on Taking Trump's Words Out of Context Rebecca Downs
Why This 'Trans' Athlete Was Suspended From a Girls' Rowing Team Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Dan Goldman Hit With Defamation Lawsuit Rebecca Downs
Wait, an Oregon Girl Was Allegedly Gang Raped at School...and No One Called the Police? Matt Vespa
Three Things in the March Jobs Report Biden Won't Talk About Spencer Brown
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden HQ Doubles Down on Taking Trump's Words Out of Context Rebecca Downs
Advertisement