LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC

It's election day in several states, and the stakes in some of these races couldn't be higher. Townhall will be keeping a close watch on several of the major elections taking place today, and we will bring you live updates as the polls close.

Virginia Governor's Race

There are two major races in Virginia today. Incumbent Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is facing Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger to replace Glenn Youngkin. Polls have been all over the map in that race, with some showing Spanberger enjoying a healthy double-digit lead over Earle-Sears and others showing the race being much closer.

Earle-Sears has spent the campaign chipping away at Spanberger's "moderate" facade, and has hammered Spanberger on her support for the radical trans agenda (including men in women's sports and safe spaces), Spanberger's refusal to call on Jay Jones to drop out of the attorney general race (more on that in a bit), and Spanberger's unwillingness to work with President Trump to create jobs for Virginians. Earle-Sears has also been the target of blatantly racist attacks.

Virginia's Attorney General Race

Current Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jay Jones. A recent poll from Emerson showed Miyares trailing Jones, which is concerning. Jones has had a brutal election cycle that revealed he was busted for reckless driving and given a sentence of community service. Jones reportedly did that "community service" by working to advance his political career. Even more troubling were text messages from Jones in which he fantasized about shooting his Republican colleague, Todd Gilbert, and wanted Gilbert's young children to die in their mother's arms so Gilbert would side with Democrats on gun control legislation.

New Jersey Governor's Race

Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill are facing off in the Garden State. Sherrill has a narrow lead over Ciattarelli, according to RealClearPolitics polling. Sherrill's campaign has been plagued by controversy as well, with alleged donations from a Chinese businessman with ties to China's communist party. She's also struggling with Black voters, and a whopping 15 percent of them were undecided as recently as last month. Ciattarelli was surprised last night by a visit from his son, Jake, who had been deployed to Kuwait. He also snagged endorsements in prominent Democratic strongholds.

New York's Mayoral Race

The election with the broadest implications for America's future is New York's mayoral race. Democrat and former Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing off against Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani. Townhall has extensively covered Mamdani's troubling ties to anti-gay politicians, Muslim religious leaders, and his own father. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to use Mamdani's election as a springboard to introduce socialism to the United States, and his campaign was bankrolled by the radical Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Polls show Mamdani with a 14-point lead over Cuomo.

California's Prop 50

On the West Coast, California voters will decide the fate of Prop 50, Gavin Newsom's radically dishonest gerrymandering power grab. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has ripped the measure and urged voters to reject it, saying, "That's what they want to do, take us backwards. This is why it is important for you to vote no on Proposition 50. The Constitution does not start with ‘We, the politicians.’ It starts with ‘We, the people.’ ... Democracy — we’ve got to protect it, and we’ve got to go and fight for it.”

Newsom has told multiple lies about Prop 50 and what it does, and the wording on the ballot is misleading and problematic.

Democrats are hoping for victories across the board and will argue that shows the tide is turning against President Trump and Republicans amid the Schumer Shutdown. But as Chris Queen pointed out at PJ Media, these are blue cities and blue states that President Trump lost in the last election.

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the most up-to-date election results. Find them below.

