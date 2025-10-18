Well, That's Certainly an Interesting Donor You Have, Mikie Sherrill

If it’s true, it’s not shocking, nor is it new. We’ll see what shakes out, but there’s been an eye-opening campaign donation to New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill. A Chinese businessman, Pin Ni, with ties to the Communist Party, dropped some serious cash to support the Jersey Democrat—$60,000 went to a super PAC backing Sherill, while almost $6,000 went to her campaign directly in June.

Advertisement

The latter is the maximum amount allowed. It’s unknown if Ni is allowed to make these contributions. While he has a Social Security number, it’s unknown whether it’s legitimate. Like any businessman, he has given to both parties, including Abigail Spanberger’s gubernatorial bid in Virginia (via NY Post):

A Chinese businessman whose company has strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party has poured at least $65,000 into Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s bid for New Jersey governor, records show. Pin Ni, the founder of Wanxiang America Corporation, cut at least two checks for a combined $60,000 this year for the One Giant Leap super PAC, which is backing Sherrill’s bid against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Pin also gave another $5,800 — the maximum allowable — directly to Sherrill’s campaign in June, records indicate. […] In addition to backing her gubernatorial bid, Pin opened his coffers to Sherrill’s 2024 congressional campaign to the tune of $14,500 during the past two election cycles. Pin’s company is part of the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese industrial behemoth that is the country’s biggest auto parts manufacturer. The conglomerate’s late founder, Lu Guanqiu, was recognized as an outstanding Communist Party member in China, according to a 2021 press release. […] US Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has accused Wanxiang Group of close ties to the CCP, noting in a 2023 letter that Guanqiu had been elected as a representative of the Communist Party of China and as a delegate for the Chinese National People’s Congress. The GOP senator’s letter addressed concerns about business dealings between Wanxiang Group and US firms. […] Records indicate he has pumped money to both Democrats and Republicans over the years, including the Democrat running for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger, according to Fox News and Virginia Scope.

Is this the ghost of Robert Torricelli coming back? Who knows, but it wouldn’t shock me. We just sent Bob Menendez away. Torricelli dropped out of his 2002 re-election bid after it was discovered he had accepted illegal campaign donations and other gifts from his 1996 election.