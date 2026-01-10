Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Tip Off Leftists About Where Trump Was Eating...
You'll Never Guess Who This CNN Host Thinks the 'Actual Victims' of the Somali Fraud Are

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 10, 2026 3:30 PM
Townhall Media

CNN spent their Saturday morning once again serving as the spin team for Democrats, this time by saying that the ‘actual victims’ of the widespread Somali fraud schemes were…Somalis.

“The actual victims of this fraud are probably actually Somali families,” CNN host Abby Philip said on the outlet’s Saturday morning show Table For Five.

Political commentator Hal Lambert was quick to respond, saying “I don’t know about that.”

The New York Post’s Lydia Moynihan also pushed strongly back, saying “I think that victims are taxpayers…80% of Somalis are on welfare.”

The discussion then devolved into chaos as the liberals on the panel quickly tried to argue that Somalis were taxpayers as well.

“They’re actually not taxpayers,” Lambert said.

“Yes, they are,” Philip replied.

“They pay state, local, and sales tax,” actor John Fugelsang said.

“And they get it all back with their welfare checks,” Lambert said. “They’re not taxpayers.”

Philip has run cover multiple times for the massive $9 billion fraud which led to the indictment of 85 Somali immigrants in Minnesota. In December, she claimed that “the Somali community is under attack” during Nick Shirley’s daycare investigation.

