Zohran Mamdani’s Anti-Gay Connections Keep Growing — and New Yorkers Should Notice

In Ian Fleming's 1959 James Bond novel Goldfinger, he wrote, "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action."

When it comes to NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, we've now got him linked to two anti-gay figures. Is that, as Fleming said, a coincidence? Or part of a larger pattern?

Two weeks ago, we learned that Mamdani is acquainted with Rebecca Kadaga, the Ugandan politician who supported legislation that would imprison gays in Uganda for life. Mamdani denied knowing Kadaga, but the New York Post revealed she's got ties to his family, who own a massive compound in the African nation.

Now we're learning Mamdani's imam pal, Siraj Wahhaj, is also anti-gay.

Zohran Mamdani’s imam ally Siraj Wahhaj has history of vile anti-gay views: ‘Disease of this society’ https://t.co/lhEZfCggZj pic.twitter.com/fLHQjSfHXH — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Zohran Mamdani’s imam pal Siraj Wahhaj has a history of vile homophobic comments — and he’s only the latest person with similar beliefs the young mayoral candidate has been spending time with. Wahhaj, a prominent 75-year-old Brooklyn imam, once called on followers to intimidate the LGBT community into becoming straight and joining Islam — and invoked violent rhetoric about murdering gay people while doing it. “This is a disease of this society,” Wahhaj said in a sermon first revealed in 2017, advising followers to “defend against these homosexuals.”

Wahhaj said it doesn't matter what governments legislate; Muslims will never accept homosexuality or the gay community, "No matter how much the American government and the Canadian government legislated in their law that it is acceptable, it will never be acceptable by the Muslims."

He also reminded his followers of what the punishment is for being gay, "And you know brothers and sisters, you know what the punishment is if a man is found with another man? The Prophet Mohammad said the one who does it and the one whom it is done to, kill them both."

Social media users are alarmed by this latest development, as Mamdani seems poised to win the election next month.

"What do the polls for the NYC gay community say?" asked one X user. According to a June poll published by Empire Report, the LGBTQ community is evenly split between Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo.

Another X user added, "Once the woke left finally realizes Muslims are not their friends, it will be too late."

It seems New York is about to learn that lesson the hard way.

