Gavin Newsom Lied Once Again About Prop 50

It's a day ending in -y, and Gavin Newsom is lying. This is the third installment today, highlighting the many lies Newsom said on Meet the Press. Earlier, Newsom had the audacity to say he didn't like lying politicians (has he looked in the mirror lately?), and then he lied about what he knew about Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

He also lied about Prop 50, the ballot measure that would abolish California's independent redistricting body and gerrymander the state to give Democrats a massive advantage.

A month ago, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley (CA-03) said Newsom was lying about Prop 50 and misleading voters on what it meant for future elections. Kiley is back to hammer Newsom for lying about the maps being "on the ballot."

Gavin Newsom just blatantly lied about Prop. 50 on Meet the Press. He said, "the maps are in the ballot, they're there in front of the voters." Here is my ballot. Do you see a map? pic.twitter.com/t6qCQRA9hm — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 2, 2025

We do not see a map on that ballot.

There was a map in the voter guide but — let's be real — how many Californians read that thing? And that's not the ballot. In other words, Newsom lied. Again.

The only place I e seen the animal farm maps is on X. No way he would show those to anyone to make his case. He’s a liar and thats the least of it. https://t.co/DCO4qhQwJe — mamba (@mambaflight67) November 2, 2025

Imagine the problems we'd have if Newsom won the presidency.

What he also doesn’t show is this. This makes no sense as the coastal areas have very different needs than the ranching northernmost corner of the state. pic.twitter.com/7xHvaG73rE — Dr GRACE 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) November 2, 2025

The needs of the voter do not matter. The Democrats want blind power and they're going to stop at nothing to get it.

Incredible that they got away with putting this wording on the ballot. https://t.co/oChJGkufqm — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 2, 2025

The wording is also insane and dishonest. Par for the course in Gavin Newsom's California.

Also, interesting to note, no map can be drawn until Californians give up their state Constitutional right to a citizen's committee, which has not yet been done, and yet, we have maps that have been created. https://t.co/grazwetDtH — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 2, 2025

It's almost like they don't care about the outcome, isn't it?

