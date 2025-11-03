VIP
Conservatives Need to Be United
Gavin Newsom Lied Once Again About Prop 50

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

It's a day ending in -y, and Gavin Newsom is lying. This is the third installment today, highlighting the many lies Newsom said on Meet the Press. Earlier, Newsom had the audacity to say he didn't like lying politicians (has he looked in the mirror lately?), and then he lied about what he knew about Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

He also lied about Prop 50, the ballot measure that would abolish California's independent redistricting body and gerrymander the state to give Democrats a massive advantage. 

A month ago, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley (CA-03) said Newsom was lying about Prop 50 and misleading voters on what it meant for future elections. Kiley is back to hammer Newsom for lying about the maps being "on the ballot."

We do not see a map on that ballot.

There was a map in the voter guide but — let's be real — how many Californians read that thing? And that's not the ballot. In other words, Newsom lied. Again.

Imagine the problems we'd have if Newsom won the presidency.

Related:

The needs of the voter do not matter. The Democrats want blind power and they're going to stop at nothing to get it.

The wording is also insane and dishonest. Par for the course in Gavin Newsom's California.

It's almost like they don't care about the outcome, isn't it?

