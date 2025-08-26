Are VA Dems Really Blaming Winsome Sears for the Racist Sign That Targeted Her?

Are Virginia Democrats blaming Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears for the racist sign that was used to attack her? It seems that way. And she was later accused of antisemitism for using the phrase “elitist cabal.” It’s laughable. Folks, if the Democrats’ only pivot is that Sears created the environment that led to a white woman making a sign that would make a Klan member blush.

The mental gymnastics required to understand Virginia politics is pretty astounding. Wow! https://t.co/rOlby6g22I — Fairfax Warrior Mom (@ShellyArnoldi) August 25, 2025

Winsome Sears had every word in the English language to choose from. She chose “elitist cabal.”



I’m Jewish. That’s not random, it’s antisemitism, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/IMjW1C1TAh — Marc Broklawski (@marcbroklawski) August 24, 2025

New: Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears told us it is a shame that no one at the Arlington rally told the woman to put down her racist sign.



Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ddnCNpKdkD — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 25, 2025

Sears, who is the Republican gubernatorial candidate this year, addressed a recent meeting of the Arlington County School Board in Northern Virginia last week after a sex offender used the girls’ locker room at a local high school, claiming to be transgender. It drew a crowd of unhinged leftists, with one sign that read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

If she had no affiliation with Arlington Democrats, then why is the Chairman — Steve Baker — giving her a head’s up that her sign was going viral? https://t.co/N5nRfEqKNZ — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 24, 2025

This is literally Anita Martineau’s front lawn 😂 https://t.co/vY5ioolGzq pic.twitter.com/Wx5YlCajt5 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 23, 2025

Arlington Democrats denounced the sign, claiming the woman was not affiliated with them. It's a bit odd that the person of interest was a 2023 election greeter and featured in their social media posts. This incident could be one of those moments that changes this year’s election. For now, Democrats are backpedaling (via ARLNow):

“Many Virginians remember the segregated water fountains (and buses and schools and neighborhoods) of Virginia’s recent history,” Spanberger wrote on Friday morning. “And no matter the intended purpose or tone and no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable, to threaten a return of Jim Crow and segregation to a Black woman is unacceptable. Full stop.” […] Organizers from Equality Arlington, the Arlington Gender Identity Alliance and the Arlington County Democratic Committee — all of which had a presence at the event — have issued statements attempting to distance themselves from the sign, which they condemned as racist. “The individual responsible is not affiliated with us, and we acted quickly to alert the rally’s organizers and ensure the situation was addressed appropriately,” Arlington Democrats posted on Friday. “Racism and discrimination of all forms — including Republican attacks on our transgender community — have no place in Arlington.” The Arlington GOP has pointed to an Arlington Dems Facebook post from November 2023, which appears to show the activist who held the sign volunteering as a poll greeter. Conservative critics have also noted that the protester, an older white woman, was wearing a shirt with the logo for We of Action, a group that was instrumental in widespread “No Kings” protests in Arlington ahead of the D.C. military parade in June. “We of Action (WofA) unequivocally condemn the racist sign displayed at the Arlington Public School Board meeting,” a statement on WofA Virginia’s website reads. “The words on that sign were unacceptable, deeply harmful, and stand in direct opposition to everything that our organization represents.” The protester is no longer affiliated with the organization and was never a member of the group’s leadership, WofA said. […] Democratic political consultant Ben Tribbett criticized the decision to host a rally at an event that Earle-Sears attended but Spanberger did not. “It reflects on everyone in the party really badly, all the way up [to] our candidates that have nothing to do with it and are now taking the brunt of this pushback — because the Arlington Democrats decided that they could go handle the messaging of a statewide campaign more effectively than the statewide candidate,” he said. Tribbett criticized organizers for not intervening immediately and tied the incident to deeper problems that he sees in Arlington’s Democratic party.

What a trainwreck, but that’s the Democrats. And that woman is emblematic of the typical Democrat base voter.

She’s radioactive, much like the Democratic Party.

