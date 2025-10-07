NJ GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Is Now Clinching Endorsements From Democrat Bastions in the State

It’s weird saying this, but Republicans have a legitimate shot at retaking the governor’s mansion in New Jersey. Republican Jack Ciattarelli is in a neck-and-neck race in the Garden State with Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who has proven to be a horrific candidate. She can’t explain how her net worth grew by millions since she was elected, she didn’t walk with her class during her graduation at Annapolis over a cheating scandal, and she refused to condemn Assata Shakur for murdering a New Jersey State Trooper. Shakur finally passed away last month, living in exile in Cuba. She escaped from prison in 1979.

Advertisement

🚨NEW JERSEY



Trump-Endorsed candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is having a town hall in Essex County that is PACKED OUT THE DOOR, the crowd spilling into the street



This is in the BLUEST county in the state, a crowd like this for a Republican here is unheard of pic.twitter.com/fLuT0mNqDN — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) October 6, 2025

On the margins, everything is breaking Jack’s way. The way you know Mikie is trash is that even Democrats are backing Ciattarelli, the two most recent hailing from the blue bastion of Bergen County (via NY Post):

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial contender Jack Ciattarelli notched a raft of key endorsements Sunday in the Democratic stronghold of Hudson County. Two prominent officials in North Hudson threw their weight behind Ciattarelli: North Bergen Commissioner Allen Pascual and West New York Commissioner Marcos Arroyo. “When Democrats in Hudson County are standing with us, you know change is coming,” Ciattarelli proclaimed after locking down the endorsements. “This isn’t about party lines — it’s about fixing New Jersey and I’m the only candidate with a plan to get it done.” In addition to those two endorsements, former Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri Jr. is rumored to endorse Ciattarelli within days, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Ciattarelli came close to unseating Phil Murphy in the last gubernatorial race. He’s now facing a weaker candidate. Keep the foot on the gas, Jack. For everyone else, you know what to do—vote.