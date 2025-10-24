NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Linked Again to Anti-LGBTQ Figures — This Time His Own Father

And then there were three.

Gay New Yorkers should be extremely concerned, as it's clear the likely next mayor of the Big Apple is anti-LBGTQ or — at the very least — tolerant of those who are.

Two weeks ago, we learned Zohran Mamdani has ties to Ugandan politician Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed legislation that would imprison gay Ugandans for life. While Mamdani denied knowing who Kadaga was, she's got direct ties to him and his family. This week, we discovered Mamdani is buddies with an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who holds anti-gay views, saying homosexuality is a "disease of this society."

As we wrote in that piece, "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action." We've now got three examples of Mamdani's troubling anti-LBGTQ ties, as it turns out. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, tried to silence a pro-LBGTQ professor in Uganda.

Zohran Mamdani’s dad tried to silence LGBTQ professor in Uganda, she claims https://t.co/dCwxseGKQj pic.twitter.com/KYxcPRLdPE — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2025

Here's more:

New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani’s father has been accused of trying to silence an LGBTQ professor in Uganda by padlocking her office, withholding her pay and pushing her out of his department at Makerere University, The Post has learned. Mahmood Mamdani, 79, blocked Stella Nyanzi, 51, from teaching a course in “Queer African Studies” at the Makerere Institute of Social Research in April 2016, Nyanzi claimed to The Post Thursday. The elder Mamdani, a professor in the department of anthropology at Columbia University in New York, was also director of the institute in Kampala between 2010 and 2022.

In protest of the elder Mamdani, Nyanzi stripped naked, taped her mouth shut, and chained herself to the university doors. She remained defiant of Mamdani, saying, "Regarding Prof. Mahmood Mamdani, I did not make it easy for him to taunt, torture and terrorize me."

Nyanzi told The New York Post she was also "subjected to detention without trial, trumped-up charges, being put on a no-fly list, having her bank account frozen and an involuntary mental exam due to her protest against the university and the government."

NYC socialist mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s father accused of silencing an LGBTQ professor in Uganda—padlocking her office, cutting her pay, pushing her out. These are the ‘progressive’ roots the media won’t touch. https://t.co/LuhajzHp1J — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 23, 2025

Zohran Mamdani has said he opposes the NYPD because they are "anti-queer."

On the verge of taking control of NYC, Islamic Socialist, Zohran Mandani, is deleting his old tweets - like this one - calling the NYPD racist and anti-queer. The internet is forever DJ Zohran…



h/t @ExxAlerts pic.twitter.com/5gLlZRQeQJ — @amuse (@amuse) June 26, 2025

It turns out that's projection. The NYPD has not worked to jail gays for life or called them the "disease of society." And they certainly haven't worked — as Mamdani's father did — to silence a professor over her LGBTQ views.

Mamdani embraces radical Islam and anti-gay politicians over the needs and safety of New Yorkers from all walks of life. And he probably perceives it as an issue of "cultural sensitivity" because he's the same guy who wouldn't help women who were raped in Egypt, lest he be seen as racist.

