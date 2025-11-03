NJ Gubernatorial Jack Ciattarelli Gets the Ultimate Election Eve Surprise

As his son walked in, the crowd erupted in cheers and chants of “USA!” as the Republican candidate embraced his son.

“Now let me guess, you called the president yesterday. He sent Air Force One over to Kuwait and picked up Jack,” Ciattarelli joked. “And if I know the young man, he’ll probably be on a plane this afternoon back to Kuwait to defend our country.”

“What he probably forgot to do because he’s been so busy defending our nation, he probably forgot to get in his vote-by-mail ballot. He’s here to vote,” Ciattarelli continued.

Jack told reporters he planned to stay in the U.S. through Thursday to support his father before returning to Kuwait. He has been serving in the Army since 2023.

Ciattarelli is still trailing behind his Democratic counterpart, Mikie Sherrill, by a few percentage points according to the latest polling.