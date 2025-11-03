And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government
Whistleblower Just Busted This News Outlet for Deceptively Editing Trump's Jan. 6 Speech
Trump Administration Is Ready to Take Major Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
VIP
Why the Left Has to Destroy The Lord of the Rings
Stuck at an Airport? Thank the Democrats and Their Schumer Shutdown
Gavin Newsom Lied Once Again About Prop 50
He Knew: Gavin Newsom Lies Through His Teeth About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline
CBS Hires Some Hefty Security for Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss
Scott Jennings Brings the Receipts in Immigration Debate With Van Jones
There's Been an Update on SNAP Payments
VIP
Massachusetts Governor Blasted for Gun Crime Happening Under Her Very Nose
New Poll Shows Cuomo Would Win in a Two-Way Race Against Mamdani
VIP
Remember the Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Tower? More Details Have Been Released
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump’s Tariffs in What He Calls The...
Tipsheet

NJ Gubernatorial Jack Ciattarelli Gets the Ultimate Election Eve Surprise

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 03, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli got an emotional surprise on election eve when his son, Army Capt. Jake Ciattarelli showed up for a surprise visit as his dad rallied voters at a local bar, offering a last-minute boost before Election Day.

Advertisement

“You don’t know what I’m going to say right now, but your biggest supporter who serves his country just came over overnight to serve you,” Passaic County Republican Chairman Peter Murphy said just before Jake’s surprise entrance. “Who’s here?” Ciattarelli responded. 

As his son walked in, the crowd erupted in cheers and chants of “USA!” as the Republican candidate embraced his son. 

“Now let me guess, you called the president yesterday. He sent Air Force One over to Kuwait and picked up Jack,” Ciattarelli joked. “And if I know the young man, he’ll probably be on a plane this afternoon back to Kuwait to defend our country.”

“What he probably forgot to do because he’s been so busy defending our nation, he probably forgot to get in his vote-by-mail ballot. He’s here to vote,” Ciattarelli continued.

Jack told reporters he planned to stay in the U.S. through Thursday to support his father before returning to Kuwait. He has been serving in the Army since 2023.

Ciattarelli is still trailing behind his Democratic counterpart, Mikie Sherrill, by a few percentage points according to the latest polling. 

Recommended

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS MILITARY NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN PARTY VETERANS

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Man Problem Kurt Schlichter
Whistleblower Just Busted This News Outlet for Deceptively Editing Trump's Jan. 6 Speech Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Brings the Receipts in Immigration Debate With Van Jones Amy Curtis
John Brennan Rages in Public: Deep State Crimes, Russia Hoax, Hunter Biden Laptop Townhall Video
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump’s Tariffs in What He Calls The Most Important Case in U.S. History Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
Advertisement