This Is What Trump Had to Say About Jay Jones for Fantasizing About Violence Against Republicans

President Donald Trump went scorched Earth on Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones over text messages in which he advocated for violence against Republicans.

Jones recently apologized for his comments, but has still been unable to shake the scandal.

While addressing reporters on Air Force One, the president was asked about Jones’ candidacy. “Jay Jones? You mean the one that wanted to kill somebody’s children and kill somebody?” Trump asked. “You mean the animal that wanted to kill somebody? Who should not be allowed to be running for that office?”

The reporter responded, referring to Jones’ recent comments during a debate that he would be suing the Trump administration if he is elected. “He said he can’t wait to see you in court,” the reporter said. “I’m wondering if you have a response, and if you’re considering getting involved in that race.”

Trump replied, “No, he’s a third-rate intellect. He’s a guy who—I’ve never seen anybody say what he said, that he wanted to kill his opponent’s children, he wanted to kill his opponent. No, I—I can’t imagine anybody voting for Jay Jones.”

The president continued, “Look, you would think he’s totally discredited. I would think he wouldn’t even be allowed to do that. Anybody would be put in prison for what he said. So he can—he can join the long list of attorney generals that have been suing and losing, but the people of this country want law, they want order, they want safety. They don’t want to be mugged or raped, or shot. And that’s what we provide.”

Trump on Jay Jones: "You mean the animal that wanted to kill somebody, who should not be allowed to be running for that office? He's a third-rate intellect." pic.twitter.com/VbrCRIeDxX — News Now (@NewsNowUS) October 20, 2025

Jones, who was serving as a state delegate at the time, sent a series of text messages to Republican delegate Carrie Coyner in 2022 in which he fantasized about killing then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, according to National Review.

“Three people, two bullets,” Jones wrote while listing “Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot,” and concluding “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

In another message, Jones wrote, “Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

Coyner pushed back: “It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them,” adding, “It isn’t ok.”

Jones also insulted Gilbert’s family and suggested that if Gilbert lost his children, he might be open to supporting leftist policies. “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

He also made references to Gilbert’s children dying in their mother’s arms.

A friend shared these truly disturbing messages from a Young Republican group chat. The group's leader "genuinely" calls for murdering the children of his political opponents.



Oh wait, actually this is from Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/gGcUmlPXXN — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2025

During his debate with incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, Jones apologized for the text messages. “I’m ashamed, I’m embarrassed, and I’m soorry,” he said.

