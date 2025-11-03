Jason Miyares Has a Message for Virginians As They Prepare to Enter the Polls This Week

Tomorrow is election day in several states, including Virginia, where the Attorney General race between incumbent Jason Miyares and his Democratic challenger Jay Jones is coming down to the wire.

Yesterday, Miyares made his closing argument to the people of his state, hammering Jones' conduct before and during the race:

Virginians — Republicans and Democrats alike — are rallying around my reelection campaign because they know Jay Jones’ conduct does not reflect their values or the character of our Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/J7g0Dd6KqV — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 2, 2025

Miyares focused heavily on Jones' violent rhetoric and threats towards Republicans and law enforcement. At the beginning of October, texts from Jones were released showing the Democrat not only referred to the young children of Virginia Republican Todd Gilbert as "little fascists," but that Jones wished those boys would die in their mother's arms because he said, "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy." Jones also allegedly said he wished police officers would die in the line of duty, telling a Republican colleague, "Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people."

"There's never been any attorney general anywhere in the country that we have found that has ever run for office that has said he wanted to see cops die and children die in their mothers' arms," Miyares said. "It's simply unconscionable. I think that's where we are."

Miyares continued, "I had a mom from Vienna tell me, 'You know, listen. I'm a Democrat. I normally don't vote R. I'm voting for you one because you're competent and two...I don't want to see Virginia become the laughingstock around the country."

An Emerson poll released yesterday showed Jones with a just under a three-point lead in the race.

Emerson poll | 10/30-10/31 LV



Virginia Governor (leaners pushed)

🟦Abigail Spanberger 55.6%

🟥Winsome Earle-Sears 44.4%

---

Virginia Attorney General (leaners pushed)

🟦Jay Jones 51.3%

🟥Jason Miyares 48.7%https://t.co/DZE1cNUaV0 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 2, 2025

Miyares remained hopeful, saying, "Virginians are good and decent people. They deserve a government as good and as decent as they are. And I know they're going to pass this test of decency on election day," Miyares added.

