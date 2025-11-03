VIP
Conservatives Need to Be United
This Man Confronted John Brennan at a Lecture...and It Was Absolute Cinema
Did You Notice Who VA and NJ Dems Didn't Ask to Campaign for...
This State Is Requiring Mental Health Screenings for Students Without Parental Consent
Trump Agrees That Venezuela President's Days Are 'Numbered'
Mississippi Mother Catches Escaped Monkey in Her Backyard – What She Did Next...
Mamdani's Rise Was Never Grassroots — It Was Bankrolled by the Council on...
The Mamdani Effect: Democrats Across the Country Are Running for Senate on Radical...
Is George Clooney Working to Thwart Another Kamala Harris Run?
Media’s Latest SNAP Sob Story Just Proved the Critics Right
Has Gavin Newsom Met Gavin Newsom? CA Governor Says He Can't Stand Politicians...
Competence Over Chaos
VIP
Gun Rights Group Wants to Take Illinois' Public Transit Gun Ban to SCOTUS
Abigail Spanberger and the Silence Over Virginia’s Locker Room Scandal
Tipsheet

Jason Miyares Has a Message for Virginians As They Prepare to Enter the Polls This Week

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 11:00 AM
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Tomorrow is election day in several states, including Virginia, where the Attorney General race between incumbent Jason Miyares and his Democratic challenger Jay Jones is coming down to the wire.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Miyares made his closing argument to the people of his state, hammering Jones' conduct before and during the race:

Miyares focused heavily on Jones' violent rhetoric and threats towards Republicans and law enforcement. At the beginning of October, texts from Jones were released showing the Democrat not only referred to the young children of Virginia Republican Todd Gilbert as "little fascists," but that Jones wished those boys would die in their mother's arms because he said, "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy." Jones also allegedly said he wished police officers would die in the line of duty, telling a Republican colleague, "Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people."

"There's never been any attorney general anywhere in the country that we have found that has ever run for office that has said he wanted to see cops die and children die in their mothers' arms," Miyares said. "It's simply unconscionable. I think that's where we are."

Recommended

The Democrats’ Man Problem Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA JAY JONES

Miyares continued, "I had a mom from Vienna tell me, 'You know, listen. I'm a Democrat. I normally don't vote R. I'm voting for you one because you're competent and two...I don't want to see Virginia become the laughingstock around the country."

An Emerson poll released yesterday showed Jones with a just under a three-point lead in the race.

Miyares remained hopeful, saying, "Virginians are good and decent people. They deserve a government as good and as decent as they are. And I know they're going to pass this test of decency on election day," Miyares added.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats’ Man Problem Kurt Schlichter
This Man Confronted John Brennan at a Lecture...and It Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
Mamdani's Rise Was Never Grassroots — It Was Bankrolled by the Council on American-Islamic Relations Amy Curtis
Mississippi Mother Catches Escaped Monkey in Her Backyard – What She Did Next Might Surprise You Jeff Charles
Media’s Latest SNAP Sob Story Just Proved the Critics Right Amy Curtis
Did You Notice Who VA and NJ Dems Didn't Ask to Campaign for Them? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats’ Man Problem Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement