Mamdani's Rise Was Never Grassroots — It Was Bankrolled by the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Last week, Canary Mission reported that Zohran Mamdani's candidacy is a trial balloon for a radical socialist takeover of America. They're right, and we spelled out how several Democratic Party Senate candidates are following in Mamdani's radical footsteps.

However, there's more to Mamdani's campaign, and Canary Mission has revealed the connection between the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and how they're bankrolling Mandani's campaign.

BREAKING: Who bankrolled @ZohranKMamdani's campaign and the DSA takeover of the Democrats? @lsarsour tells all.



Mamdani’s rise was NEVER grassroots, it was bought and paid for by @CAIRNational. pic.twitter.com/zJzmm697uv — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 3, 2025

"Right now, I'm a little more quiet because I'm on the quiet side of this race," Sarsour said. "But I'm going to tell you that once November 4 comes around, I will tell the story."

"The story is not just, you know, that it's random that Zohran ascended to this place," Sarsour continued. "It is our Muslim-American communities, and I'll also say that's Muslim money. The PACs that have supported Zohran, or a particular PAC that has supported Zohran is probably over 80% of Muslim American donors in this country. High net donors, grassroots donors. And I want to make the point that the Unity and Justice Fund PAC, which is the CAIR super PAC...was the largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran PAC in New York."

You can watch more of Sarsour's remarks here on the CAIR YouTube channel.

We've already told you about Mamdani's troublesome times with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who believes gays are the "disease of society." So it's not surprising that Mamdani is being funded by CAIR and the likes of Linda Sarsour.

Canary Mission's website lays out Sarsour's radicalism and her ties to the DSA:

As of July 2025, Sarsour's LinkedIn profile said she was the co-founder and executive director of MPower Change, which is "the first Muslim online organizing platform." She was also listed on the Until Freedom website as the co-founder of this "intersectional social justice organization." Sarsour has been a "proud member" of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) since 2017. She was a featured speaker at the 2019 DSA National Convention and a "monthly donor" to the DSA as early as 2019. Sarsour promoted 2025 New York mayoral candidate and DSA member Zohran Mamdani and donated to his campaign. She denied allegations that she holds "any official positions in the Mamdani campaign." Sarsour has backed Mamdani since his run for New York State Assembly in 2020. Mamdani's anti-America and far-left activist network, which includes the DSA, helped secure his 2025 Democratic Party primary victory. DSA's ideology includes anti-American and abolitionist elements. DSA justified Hamas murdering 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. Notable DSA members include activist Linda Sarsour and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Tomorrow is election day in New York, and while the race has tightened, Mamdani still leads Democrat Andrew Cuomo by six points, according to polling published in the New York Post.

Mamdani's radical socialist and Islamic ties should be an alarm bell for all New Yorkers as well as all Americans. They are not hiding their Leftist agenda or their goal to topple America and remake it in a socialist-Muslim image. Other Democrats are hopping on this radical bandwagon, and they must be stopped.

