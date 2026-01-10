WHOOPS: Leftists Stage Massive Anti-ICE Protest Outside of the Wrong Hotel

As the protests in Minneapolis against Border Patrol and ICE agents conducting operations have continued to escalate, demonstrators just wasted hours making a massive error.

🚨 BREAKING: THOUSANDS of leftist degenerates are making endless EARDRUM-SHATTERING NOISE outside a hotel in Downtown Minneapolis thinking they’re keeping ICE awake



But I have bad news for them…



ICE IS NOT STAYING HERE 🤣



Great job, idiots! A for effort! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l3OQV42w7C — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Protesters began playing loud music, screamed, and blocked the road outside of a hotel that they believed federal law enforcement were staying in. The video showed hundreds of protesters gathered outside the hotel to prevent the agents from sleeping overnight.

The only problem? The protesters were at the wrong hotel.

Upon learning they were in the wrong location, the crowd decided to march through downtown to find the hotel where the agents were staying. Protesters began launching fireworks into the air as they marched, blocking traffic and continuing their noise-making antics as they passed what appeared to be residential apartment buildings.

🚨 BREAKING: After realizing ICE WASN’T actually in the original hotel, rioters have decided to MARCH to a DIFFERENT hotel, blocking streets on the way with their own “police force”



FED UP residents are NOT obeying their “orders,” and are driving through anyway



MINNEAPOLIS PD… pic.twitter.com/fkxwnbnD7G — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MN: Anti-ICE protesters set off fireworks as the crowd marches down the street.@Julio_Rosas11/@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/yvgkp5HeXV — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 10, 2026

Once the crowd reached the second hotel, they began banging on the windows while chanting “f*** ICE.” Further video showed protesters shining lights into the hotel rooms of the hotel.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN: Anti-ICE protesters swarm the front entrance of a hotel they believe ICE agents are staying at.@Julio_Rosas11/@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/t9RlllGx2O — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 10, 2026

This hotel has been completely overtaken by radical leftists here in Minneapolis



pic.twitter.com/NdyrFv1YCx — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 10, 2026

Minneapolis police dispatchers reportedly hung up on callers who requested that the crowd be dispersed.

🚨 BREAKING: Rioters are now BANGING ON THE WINDOWS of an alleged ICE hotel in Downtown Minneapolis



Police are REFUSING to respond, once again HANGING UP THE PHONE on those who call.



JUST DEFUND MINNEAPOLIS AT THIS POINT, PRESIDENT TRUMP https://t.co/SOEDWrDyMv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

It is unknown if any federal agents resided in the second hotel.

