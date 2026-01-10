Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Tip Off Leftists About Where Trump Was Eating...
WHOOPS: Leftists Stage Massive Anti-ICE Protest Outside of the Wrong Hotel

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 10, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

As the protests in Minneapolis against Border Patrol and ICE agents conducting operations have continued to escalate, demonstrators just wasted hours making a massive error.

Protesters began playing loud music, screamed, and blocked the road outside of a hotel that they believed federal law enforcement were staying in. The video showed hundreds of protesters gathered outside the hotel to prevent the agents from sleeping overnight.

The only problem? The protesters were at the wrong hotel.

Upon learning they were in the wrong location, the crowd decided to march through downtown to find the hotel where the agents were staying. Protesters began launching fireworks into the air as they marched, blocking traffic and continuing their noise-making antics as they passed what appeared to be residential apartment buildings.

Related:

BORDER PATROL ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

Once the crowd reached the second hotel, they began banging on the windows while chanting “f*** ICE.” Further video showed protesters shining lights into the hotel rooms of the hotel.

Minneapolis police dispatchers reportedly hung up on callers who requested that the crowd be dispersed.

It is unknown if any federal agents resided in the second hotel.

