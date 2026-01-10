Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Tip Off Leftists About Where Trump Was Eating...
Why Did Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego Just Lie About This ICE Officer?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 10, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

A video has gone viral in leftist circles of two federal agents slipping on an icy sidewalk in Minnesota. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), took to social media to spin a lie about what the video truly shows.

Video showed the two agents crossing onto a sidewalk and quickly slipping on the ice. As one of the agents fell, the rifle-mounted flashlight illuminated for a brief second before the agent hit the ground. The agent's hands were completely removed from the control surfaces of the firearm. The handrail of the firearm, which presumably hosts the pressure pad to activate the light, can be seen lightly striking the agent’s body at the moment of illumination.

Gallego, a Marine Corp veteran, took to X to claim that the agent irresponsibly committed a negligent discharge.

Conveniently for Gallego, the short clip doesn’t contain any audio that would immediately disprove that no round was ever fired. The remaining evidence, however, proves that he is entirely wrong. The direction in which the rifle was aiming was well within frame, and no impact from a round can be seen.

Users on social media took to disprove the lies that Gallego and other leftists desperate to paint federal law enforcement as incompetent have been telling. Included in the group defending the agent was the massive gun-tubers Garand Thumb and Eli Cuevas:

