Why Did Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego Just Lie About This ICE Officer?

A video has gone viral in leftist circles of two federal agents slipping on an icy sidewalk in Minnesota. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), took to social media to spin a lie about what the video truly shows.

ICE having a hard time getting around MN 😂😂😂😂😂🧊 pic.twitter.com/xaYglPMsaU — Anas 🇸🇴 (@aljabarti_) January 9, 2026

Video showed the two agents crossing onto a sidewalk and quickly slipping on the ice. As one of the agents fell, the rifle-mounted flashlight illuminated for a brief second before the agent hit the ground. The agent's hands were completely removed from the control surfaces of the firearm. The handrail of the firearm, which presumably hosts the pressure pad to activate the light, can be seen lightly striking the agent’s body at the moment of illumination.

Gallego, a Marine Corp veteran, took to X to claim that the agent irresponsibly committed a negligent discharge.

Why is this ICE agent’s weapon not on safety? Why is his hand on the trigger.

What is going on @dhs these people are operating around US Citizens with less discipline than 18 year olds in the military. A round goes off because of this amateur. https://t.co/uah8MQ2BEU — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 10, 2026

Conveniently for Gallego, the short clip doesn’t contain any audio that would immediately disprove that no round was ever fired. The remaining evidence, however, proves that he is entirely wrong. The direction in which the rifle was aiming was well within frame, and no impact from a round can be seen.

Users on social media took to disprove the lies that Gallego and other leftists desperate to paint federal law enforcement as incompetent have been telling. Included in the group defending the agent was the massive gun-tubers Garand Thumb and Eli Cuevas:

How would the weapon discharge with both hands off fire control? — Garand Thumb (@GarandThumb1) January 10, 2026

Flash light turning on and off is quite different than a gun going off. But misinformation is way more fun right? — Eli Cuevas (@Eli_Doubletap) January 10, 2026