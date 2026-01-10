The Washington Post's Pushed a Massive LIE About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis
Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Tip Off Leftists About Where Trump Was Eating Dinner Last Fall?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 10, 2026 7:00 AM
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has left the building. She quit, though the Georgia Republican and former Trump stalwart waited until her congressional pension vested. Greene has done a 180-degree turn on Trump, opposing him on the Epstein Files, Gaza, and the Big Beautiful Bill. She’s been on an apology tour, was a guest on The View, and is doing everything she can to shed her firebrand conservative image. Why? It might be because Trump’s team killed her US Senate ambitions. But the latest allegation is serious: did MTG tip off CodePink about the president’s dinner in the capital last fall? 

Greene has taken photos with members of this left-wing group, including its leader, Medea Benjamin. They’re friends. Last fall, members of this group accosted the president as he dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, near the White House. They were there because they might’ve got some help. Trump White House officials think Greene tipped off the leftist group, which is wild since Trump has survived two assassination attempts. The Secret Service won’t confirm or deny, and Greene isn’t saying anything. Apparently, she reportedly called the White House multiple times to confirm that Trump would be at that location. RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree has more:

Incredibly disturbing report - and if true, could cause a lot of problems for MTG. If false, it’s likely actionable slander.  

The @SecretService is not saying whether there’s an investigation into MTG, and her office declined to comment on whether she got a visit from them and is denying tipping off Code Pink.  

But this issue—purposefully endangering a president who has faced two assassination attempts—is not one you can hide from.  

@RepMTG ’s response: Greene told 

@Axios that any suggestion she revealed Trump's dinner plans was "an absolute lie, a dangerous lie. I would never do that." 

From @axios : 

She said she recommended the restaurant to Trump but didn't know when he would go there. 

Greene added that only the fancy lobbyist hangout — a few blocks from the White House, at 15th and H NW — and Trump aides knew of the reservation.  

She said: "The story you should be writing is why didn't the Secret Service sweep the restaurant," and have metal detectors at the door? 

Hey - that’s the @SecretService story I wrote! 

 more from @axios:

It's unclear whether Greene is being investigated by the Secret Service, which declined to comment. 

Greene didn't respond when asked whether the Secret Service had contacted her. 

If true, what a reckless move. 

