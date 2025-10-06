Zohran Mamdani Happily Rubs Elbows With Ugandan Politician Who Wanted to Jail Gays for Life

We're less than a month away from the New York City mayoral election. All signs point to commie Zohran Mamdani winning.

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have gloated that Mamdani will follow their agenda if he's elected.

Advertisement

Red alert: Mamdani expected to follow will of radical-left DSA if elected, group’s leaders boast at meeting attended by Post https://t.co/0yK61WmqE7 pic.twitter.com/CauZgBnkoq — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2025

We've already seen what that looks like: the end of gifted/talented programs in NYC schools, 'free' buses that cost $700M, abolished prisons, defunded police, and government-run grocery stores with empty shelves.

That's why calling Mamdani a "Democratic socialist" is a lie. It's just a fancy way of saying he's a communist.

And now it seems Mamdani is going to follow in the footsteps of fellow Marxist Che Guevara, the revolutionary who hated gays and put them in camps.

Zohran Mamdani flashes beaming smile in pic with Uganda bigwig who pushed law to jail gay people for life https://t.co/2BoYVD0kTc pic.twitter.com/IabS9myiLt — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani flashed a beaming smile in a cringeworthy photo with a top Ugandan official who pushed harsh anti-LGBT policies — that included life imprisonment for gay people. Mamdani met with Rebecca Kadaga in July during a break from the campaign trail — after winning the Democratic primary — that included a lavish celebration of his recent nuptials at a secluded Ugandan compound owned by his family. “Delighted to meet with Zohran Mamdhani (sic), incoming Mayor of New York City. Good luck in the next phase of elections,” Kadaga said in a caption of a photo of her with a grinning Mamdani. “Here with Zohran Mamdhani and Prof Mamdhani as Zohran returns to New York after his traditional wedding in Kampala,” she gushed in another photo of her, Mamdani and his father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

In case anyone didn't know how communist revolutionaries felt about the LGBTQ community, here's just a taste of how gays faired under Guevara's "revolution" (emphasis added):

In the process of building a communist society after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 in Cuba, one of the ideas Che Guevara presented and promoted was the notion of the “new man.” This concept grew out of Guevara’s aversion to capitalism, and was first explained in his note on “Man and Socialism in Cuba“. He believed that “The individual under socialism (…) is more complete,” and that the state should educate men and women in anti-capitalist, cooperative, selfless and non-materialistic values. Anyone who deviated from the “new man” was seen as a ”counter-revolutionary.” Such was the case of gay men —whom Guevara referred to as “sexual perverts.” Both Guevara and Castro considered homosexuality a bourgeois decadence. In an interview in 1965, Castro explained that “A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be.” Che Guevara also helped establish the first Cuban concentration camp in Guanahacabibes in 1960. This camp was the first of many. From the Nazis, the Cuban government also adapted the motto at Auschwitz, “Work sets you free,” changing it to “Work will make you men.” According to Álvaro Vargas Llosa, homosexuals, Jehova’s Witnesses, Afro-Cuban priests, and others who were believed to have committed a crime against revolutionary morals, were forced to work in these camps to correct their “anti-social behavior.” Many of them died; others were tortured or raped.

Advertisement

Add to this Mamdani's support of radical Islam, including "globalizing the intifada," and his father's support of suicide bombings, and one has to wonder how the New York LGBTQ community will do under a guy who rubs elbows with the likes of Rebecca Kadaga.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.