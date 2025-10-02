After Reckless Driving Bust, VA AG Democrat Hopeful Jay Jones Used 'Community Service' to Help His Career

In 2022, Jay Jones, the Virginia Democrat running for state Attorney General, was convicted of reckless driving. That news is just becoming public knowledge now, weeks before the state's election. Jones is running against the incumbent AG Jason Miyares.

Here's more from WSET:

A statewide candidate running for office to enforce Virginia's laws was once in trouble with the law himself. Democratic Attorney General Candidate Jay Jones is responding tonight to a reported previous conviction of reckless driving. The the story, unearthing the January 2022 incident in Jones' driving history. Jones was clocked by state police driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 64 in Kent County, Virginia. Court records show he paid a $1500 fine for it.

Jones's opponent, AG Jason Miyares, told WSET, "I am alarmed by reports of Jay Jones recklessly endangering lives while excessively speeding down I-64 at 116 miles per hour. Instead of taking accountability for his actions, it appears that my opponent submitted a letter to the Court stating that he performed 500 hours of ‘community service’ for his own Political Action Committee, which is not a charitable organization under the Virginia Code, to dodge potential jail time."

Miyares added, "Our laws are not suggestions. This new information raises serious, troubling questions about Jay Jones’ judgment, his ability to uphold the law, and, ultimately, his qualifications for Attorney General."

In a separate statement to the station, the Jones campaign said, "Several years ago, I made the mistake of speeding, for which I am regretful. I accepted responsibility for my actions, paid the fine, and fulfilled my responsibility to the court, which was accepted by the New Kent County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the judge."

But that last part may not be accurate, either. It turns out the "community service" Jones did may have advanced his campaign for AG:

🚨Democrat Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones used community service from reckless driving conviction to advance own political career.



Read more👇@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Z2CJXbLYbf — Ashley Brasfield (@BrasfieldAshley) October 1, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Caller:

A state trooper clocked Jones driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone just after midnight in January 2022, only weeks after he left office as a Norfolk delegate, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Court records show his attorney delayed the case four times before it was resolved through a “deferred deposition,” which let Jones avoid up to a year in jail by performing community service. He paid a $1,500 fine and completed 1,000 hours of service in 2023, with roughly half credited to work for his political action committee, Meet Our Moment, a group registered with the Virginia Board of Elections but not a nonprofit charity, the outlet reported. Jones logged the other 500 hours with the NAACP Virginia State Conference. That same year, he was tied to a lawsuit the state NAACP filed against Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration seeking access to the Virginia voting rights restoration database — litigation Jones has spotlighted on the campaign trail.

The official Virginia GOP X account hammered Jones on this, too, writing: " Instead of accepting actual accountability, did Soft Jay try to use his PUNISHMENT as a springboard for his own political career? How can ANYONE trust Soft Jay to enforce the law as attorney general when he made a mockery of the criminal justice system to avoid jail time? Voters deserve ANSWERS, and it's time for Jay Jones to give them!"

According to polling, Jones is leading Miyares by 3 points. Virginia voters deserve to know if their new AG will enforce and uphold the laws, or if some people get special treatment.

