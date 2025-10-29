Hell Has Frozen Over: Did Bill Gates Just Agree With Us on Climate...
SAF Wants SCOTUS to Accept Case on Gun Sales Ban for Adults Under...
SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are...
Israel Resumes Adherence to Trump-Brokered Ceasefire — Hours After Deadly Strikes in Gaza
Zohran Mamdani Is a Trial Balloon for the Democratic Socialists' Planned Takeover of America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 29, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The Ophiocordyceps fungus is known as the "zombie ant fungus" because of how it infects and controls the insect. The spores land on and then penetrate the ant's exoskeleton, ultimately hijacking the central nervous system and driving the ant to leave its colony, cling to another plant, and spread the spores.

That's called "parasitic manipulation," and Ophiocordyceps fungus is just one example found in nature.

In politics, the Democratic Socialist Party (DSP) is the fungus, and its goal is to take over and destroy America. They're doing so by invading and infecting the Democratic Party. Getting Zohran Mamdani elected in New York City is their trial balloon, and if it works, it'll spread throughout America until we're a real-life version of "The Last of Us."

Here's more:

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has been run by the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), an organization that, by its own members’ admission, despises the Democratic Party even as it uses the endorsement of high-ranking Democrats to bolster their campaigns.

A new video released by the watchdog group Canary Mission reveals DSA leaders across the country explaining that their strategy is to use the Democratic Party to win elections, but not for anything else. “I think we’re all on the same page that we hate the Democratic Party,” said Sarah Hurd of the Houston DSA.

Canary Mission shared that video on X.

And presented the case against the DSP in a lengthy, eye-opening report.

On Sept 1, 2025, Canary Mission released its first report on the DSA. The findings revealed that the DSA is not only engaged in a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party, but has itself been further radicalized through its ties to the terror-linked Palestinian Youth Movement. These influences have created an organization whose goals and alliances make it one of the most destabilizing political forces in American history.

The combined goals of this alliance include:

  • Destroy Empire (the USA)
  • Replacing the market economy with state-controlled Marxism
  • Defunding the police and using the funds for DEI programs
  • Supporting terrorist groups and terrorist entities, i.e., Hamas and Hezbollah
  • Normalizing antisemitism and supporting violent extremist groups
  • Promoting foreign policies that align with authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia and Iran

This report is not a conclusion — it is a call to action. Defending democracy requires vigilance from all Americans, regardless of party or ideology.

Canary warns that the plan is to elect "1,000 Mamdanis" across the country if Zohran wins the New York mayoral race.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer wrote on X, "This is a devastating take down of Mamdani and socialism."

The Democratic Party has gladly endorsed Zohran Mamdani, either because they don't know what the DSP is planning or they don't care. Either way, we cannot allow them to destroy America.

