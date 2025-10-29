Zohran Mamdani Is a Trial Balloon for the Democratic Socialists' Planned Takeover of America

The Ophiocordyceps fungus is known as the "zombie ant fungus" because of how it infects and controls the insect. The spores land on and then penetrate the ant's exoskeleton, ultimately hijacking the central nervous system and driving the ant to leave its colony, cling to another plant, and spread the spores.

That's called "parasitic manipulation," and Ophiocordyceps fungus is just one example found in nature.

In politics, the Democratic Socialist Party (DSP) is the fungus, and its goal is to take over and destroy America. They're doing so by invading and infecting the Democratic Party. Getting Zohran Mamdani elected in New York City is their trial balloon, and if it works, it'll spread throughout America until we're a real-life version of "The Last of Us."

Mamdani's Democratic Socialist Party seeks overthrow of America—starting with New York City



DSA's leadership explicitly calls for “tearing apart the Democratic Party” to “build political independence.”https://t.co/DrZ4uB4eOE — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) October 29, 2025

Here's more:

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has been run by the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), an organization that, by its own members’ admission, despises the Democratic Party even as it uses the endorsement of high-ranking Democrats to bolster their campaigns. A new video released by the watchdog group Canary Mission reveals DSA leaders across the country explaining that their strategy is to use the Democratic Party to win elections, but not for anything else. “I think we’re all on the same page that we hate the Democratic Party,” said Sarah Hurd of the Houston DSA.

Canary Mission shared that video on X.

🚨 MAMDANI’S HOSTILE TAKEOVER



Leaked video reveals Mamdani and the DSA's real agenda:



🗣️“We hate the Democratic Party”

🗣️“We need to orient ourselves toward insurrection”



They’ve captured the party, they’re seizing NYC, and now have their sights on destroying America. pic.twitter.com/F3fbeJJNSQ — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 28, 2025

And presented the case against the DSP in a lengthy, eye-opening report.

On Sept 1, 2025, Canary Mission released its first report on the DSA. The findings revealed that the DSA is not only engaged in a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party, but has itself been further radicalized through its ties to the terror-linked Palestinian Youth Movement. These influences have created an organization whose goals and alliances make it one of the most destabilizing political forces in American history. The combined goals of this alliance include: Destroy Empire (the USA)

Replacing the market economy with state-controlled Marxism

Defunding the police and using the funds for DEI programs

Supporting terrorist groups and terrorist entities, i.e., Hamas and Hezbollah

Normalizing antisemitism and supporting violent extremist groups

Promoting foreign policies that align with authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia and Iran This report is not a conclusion — it is a call to action. Defending democracy requires vigilance from all Americans, regardless of party or ideology.

Canary warns that the plan is to elect "1,000 Mamdanis" across the country if Zohran wins the New York mayoral race.

The Democratic Socialists of America are not just another political group. They openly support terror, call America the “Empire,” and want it destroyed. Now they’re testing the waters with Zohran Mamdani in NYC before launching “1,000 Mamdanis” nationwide. pic.twitter.com/RTvSBdtC4Q — Canary Mission (@canarymission) September 30, 2025

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer wrote on X, "This is a devastating take down of Mamdani and socialism."

The Democratic Party has gladly endorsed Zohran Mamdani, either because they don't know what the DSP is planning or they don't care. Either way, we cannot allow them to destroy America.

