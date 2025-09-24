Arnold Schwarzenegger Rips Newsom’s Power Grab in New Ad Against Prop 50

The former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was featured in a new political ad that dropped on Tuesday in California, which urged voters to vote no on Proposition 50.

Proposition 50 is one of Gavin Newsom's latest attempts to gerrymander California (more), and counter Texas' move that is set to give Republicans up to five additional seats, to cushion their majority in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. If passed, Prop 50 would take the power to redraw districts out of the hands of an independent commission, and put the power back in the hands of the California State Assembly which is held by a supermajority of Democrats.

The No on Prop 50 folks have just started running a new digital ad on YouTube encouraging people to vote against the California redistricting bill.



This new ad is the first digital ad from the group to features former CA Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger https://t.co/MReDfubVL3 pic.twitter.com/j3r1DadClq — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) September 23, 2025

"That's what they want to do, take us backwards. This is why it is important for you to vote no on Proposition 50," Schwarzenegger, who was Governor when California voted to establish an independent comission for redistricting, said. “The Constitution does not start with ‘We, the politicians.’ It starts with ‘We, the people.’ ... Democracy — we’ve got to protect it, and we’ve got to go and fight for it.”

Initially, Prop 50 lacked significant support in Calfiornia, with Emerson College Polling putting support at around 33 percent in August. As of September, that support has jumped to more than 50 percent.

