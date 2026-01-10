Rep. Tim Burchett Just Shared an Alarming Update on Where Minnesota Fraud Money Actually Ends Up

Less than two months ago, we learned that Somali fraudsters in Minnesota were sending money to the Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab. That's bad enough, but it turns out that the money sent to Al-Shabaab didn't stop in Somalia. Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02) has confirmed that the funds sent to Somalia ended up in Iran.

And as we all know, Iran is the largest state sponsor of Islamic terrorism. They funnel funds to the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others, and now they're doing it on our dime.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Tim Burchett CONFIRMS our taxpayer funds went from Minnesota to Somalia and terror organization al-Shabaab, but it ends up in IRAN



So they are funneling taxpayer dollars through Tim Walz TO OUR ENEMIES



"They use the money, of course, to purchase weapons from… pic.twitter.com/Yh1w0yKd2E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

"A lot of people want Tim Walz put in jail," Burchett said. "I doubt that's going to happen. If being incompetent was a crime, most of Washington D.C. would be in chains. What's happening is they're actually, money's funding terrorists. It goes from the Somalis in Minnesota, they end up giving it to a group called Al-Shabaab, which is a terrorist organization, and their affiliates. In fact, they're one of the wealthiest factions of Al Qaeda. And they used the money, of course, to purchase weapons from the Houthis in Yemen...and the Houthis...get them from Iran, and that means the money, of course, was given to fraudulent groups in Minnesota, and it eventually...ends up in Iran."

"You need to know that they're using...American taxpayer dollars to fund terrorism and that is exactly what's going on, and this is the tip of the danggum iceberg. You're going to see this stuff all over the country, and it's funding our enemies all over the world," Burchett continued. "As I've said many times folks, they'll hate us for free."

