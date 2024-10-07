KJP Has a Meltdown Over Questions About Lack of FEMA Funding
Tillis Sets the Record Straight on Harris Campaign Taking His Words Out of Context on Hurricane Helene

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 07, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Biden-Harris administration has had a particularly poor response to Hurricane Helene, all while Milton is on its way to hit Florida as a Category 5 storm. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have used the storm as a way to go after former and potentially future President Donald Trump, with Harris' campaign even looking to use Trump's fellow Republicans against him. This includes Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whose state was hit particularly hard, especially Asheville.

On Sunday night, the Kamala HQ thought it was the right time to quote Tillis and reference Trump's X account.

"The last thing that the victims of Helene need right now is political posturing, finger pointing, or conspiracy theories that only hurt the response effort," Tillis had said. 

A post from the senator himself, though, tells a much different story. In his message for Harris, Tillis made clear, "I was talking about politicians like YOU using this disaster for political posturing. Claiming to be 'working around the clock' while you don’t even plug in your headphones for a staged photo-op. Where were YOU as Ft. Liberty troops were standing by for days?"

It's particularly rich for Harris' campaign to try to pit Republicans against each other when the current administration she is part of is handling the storm so poorly.

There's that "staged photo-op" referenced by Tillis, which features Harris looking to be taking notes on a complete blank piece of paper. Further, the earbuds she was supposed to be using weren't even plugged into anything. Trump was among those taking issue with the photo that Harris posted to her X accounts, though he certainly wasn't the only one.

The Biden-Harris administration has also been criticized at length for failing to deploy helicopters that could be used in rescue efforts. This includes helicopters at Fort Liberty, a base which Tillis' post made reference to as well. 

Harris has also come been criticized for offering $750 to families of hurricane victims, all while she and other members of this administration prioritize care, concern, and funding for foreign nations, including Lebanon. 

The vice president, as she runs for president, has also prioritized media interviews amidst these hurricanes, including with the sex podcast "Call Her Daddy," while she tries to desperately campaign in the final weeks before the election as fellow Democrats worry she's not doing enough appearances and is "playing it safe." Trump has also been invited to appear on the podcast.

FEMA, whose headquarters Harris unenthusiastically addressed last week, has also come under fire for mishandling the situation. The agency is out of funding for hurricane season, even after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was singing a very different tune just a few months ago. 

We've also seen FEMA prioritize defending itself from criticism, while being focused on "equity," and support for illegal immigrants. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre especially bungling that latter issue, despite what she was claiming in 2022.

