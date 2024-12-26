Libs Demand Congress Do Something That Was Considered an Act of Armed Rebellion Not So Long Ago

Though it’s now almost a quarter-century old (holy crap!), Gladiator is a quotable movie, which for Sopranos fans was evident when ‘Ralph Cifaretto’ mentioned it incessantly in season three. The scene where Quintus tells Maximus, “People should know when they’re conquered,” rings true here: Liberals are again arguing that Congress should block Donald Trump from taking office in January.

It’s funny how this would land you in jail just a few weeks ago but now…. it’s all good. https://t.co/dXEFqifCst — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 26, 2024

It's over, fellas. You tried by mangling the legal system and failed. It was given to the people during the 2024 election cycle who opted to send Trump back to the White House. The insurrection and election interference cases that Special Counsel Jack Smith brought are over. Trump was never indicted on insurrection charges anyway. Still, we’re back to this cockamamie notion peddled by lefty law clowns who think you can be convicted of a crime without trial. Not so long ago, such an op-ed, like this in The Hill, would’ve been regarded as an act of armed rebellion:

The Constitution provides that an oath-breaking insurrectionist is ineligible to be president. This is the plain wording of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. “No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” This disability can be removed by a two-thirds vote in each House. Disqualification is based on insurrection against the Constitution and not the government. The evidence of Donald Trump’s engaging in such insurrection is overwhelming. The matter has been decided in three separate forums, two of which were fully contested with the active participation of Trump’s counsel. The first fully contested proceeding was Trump’s second impeachment trial. On Jan. 13, 2021, then-President Trump was impeached for “incitement of insurrection.” At the trial in the Senate, seven Republicans joined all Democrats to provide a majority for conviction but failed to reach the two-thirds vote required for removal from office. Inciting insurrection encompasses “engaging in insurrection” against the Constitution “or giving aid and comfort to the enemies thereof,” the grounds for disqualification specified in Section 3. The second contested proceeding was the Colorado five-day judicial due process hearing where the court “found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three.” The Colorado Supreme Court affirmed. On further appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the court held that states lack power to disqualify candidates for federal office and that federal legislation was required to enforce Section 3. The court did not address the finding that Trump had engaged in insurrection.

Yeah, it doesn’t matter. It’s not going to happen. Stop wallowing in fantasy and get with the program: Trump is the 47th president of the United States, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. There was no insurrection. And efforts to derail the man all failed miserably.

You lost, we won. Get over it.

Again, we have another window into Democrats’ inability to self-reflect and take accountability for why they lost this election. January 6 wasn’t a big deal. It never was, and normal voters moved on days after this little riot.

It’s liberals and the corrupt Justice Department who thought this was an ISIS-level event, and now a house cleaning is about to commence.