Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on

Thousands of Americans are missing and millions are without power in a number of southern states after Hurricane Helene moved through over the weekend, causing catastrophic flooding not seen in decades.

This event has been absolutely devastating to the communities throughout the NC/TN border. Over 30 dead and over 1000 missing in just Buncombe County, NC, alone. Talking with survivors in Swannanoa and Asheville was heart-breaking. Drone footage in comments. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/9E6TwQRPIk — Ben McHone (@Tornado_Warned) September 30, 2024

JUST IN: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper says there's been over 1,000 reports of people missing in the Western part of the state after hurricane Helene



"This is a devastating catastrophe of historic proportions." pic.twitter.com/IhkmE917MK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 29, 2024

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, is responsible for the Biden administration's response to the disaster. For the past four years, FEMA has been focused on "equity" in disaster response.

"Goal 1 - Instill Equity as a Foundation of Emergency Management," the FEMA report states, citing an executive order signed by President Biden on January 21, 2021. "Underserved communities, as well as specific identity groups, often suffer disproportionately from disasters. As a result, disasters worsen inequities already present in society. This cycle compounds the challenges faced by these communities and increases their risk to future disasters. By instilling equity as a foundation of emergency management and striving to meet the unique needs of underserved communities, the emergency management community can work to break this cycle and build a more resilient nation."

"Proactively prioritizing actions that advance equity for communities and identifying groups that have historically been underserved or disproportionately affected by disasters is critical for their resilience," the report continues.

When asked by reporters Sunday what else the federal government can do to help devastated communities in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina, Biden said nothing.