Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked
Do You Care to Know What News Networks Did With that Damning ICE...
Yes, 3D-Printed Guns Are a Threat. That's the Point.
Senate Republicans Release New Video Series Tying Harris to Biden's Failed Record
Harris Says VP Debate 'Should Not Be the Last Word,' Even Though She...
The NYT Editorial Board Endorsed Harris, and Just Wait Until You Hear Their...
Minneapolis PD Hires First Noncitizen Officer
Former Congressional Candidate Charged With Threatening to Kill Primary Opponent
NYC to Use Tax Dollars to Provide Birth Control...for Rats
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading?
Celebrating the Downfall of Israel's Enemies
Democrat Rep. Says Harris Is 'Underwater' in This Blue State
Tipsheet

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 30, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Thousands of Americans are missing and millions are without power in a number of southern states after Hurricane Helene moved through over the weekend, causing catastrophic flooding not seen in decades. 

Advertisement

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, is responsible for the Biden administration's response to the disaster. For the past four years, FEMA has been focused on "equity" in disaster response. 

"Goal 1 - Instill Equity as a Foundation of Emergency Management," the FEMA report states, citing an executive order signed by President Biden on January 21, 2021. "Underserved communities, as well as specific identity groups, often suffer disproportionately from disasters. As a result, disasters worsen inequities already present in society. This cycle compounds the challenges faced by these communities and increases their risk to future disasters. By instilling equity as a foundation of emergency management and striving to meet the unique needs of underserved communities, the emergency management community can work to break this cycle and build a more resilient nation."

Recommended

Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading? Guy Benson
Advertisement

"Proactively prioritizing actions that advance equity for communities and identifying groups that have historically been underserved or disproportionately affected by disasters is critical for their resilience," the report continues. 

When asked by reporters Sunday what else the federal government can do to help devastated communities in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina, Biden said nothing. 

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading? Guy Benson
Who's the Weird One? Allen West
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Just Went Scorched Earth on Liberal Reporter Who Published Fake 'Fact-Check' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading? Guy Benson
Advertisement