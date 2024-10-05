Kamala Harris Did Not Just Post This About Lebanon

There is no way the vice president’s team posted this on social media. They cannot be this stupid, can they? Well, it appears that you learn something new every day from this circus. Hurricane Helene dumped more than 40 trillion gallons of rain as she made landfall, creating a swath of destruction across the southern United States. It’s one of the deadliest storms to ever hit the country, claiming at least 200 lives with hundreds more still missing.

The response has been slow. Countless hurricane victims are without electricity or water access, an issue expected to last weeks. Kamala announced that $750 checks will be issued to these people who’ve lost everything. This insulting offer comes on the heels of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s announcement that they don’t have enough funds for hurricane season because they siphoned off cash to help illegal aliens.

With Israeli airstrikes rolling through Beirut, the Biden-Harris administration announced that $157 million will be allocated for humanitarian assistance. What about here, guys? Here’s what Kamala posted:

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.



To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.

“The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.”

To be clear - Kamala Harris' campaign-suicidal post this evening focusing on LEBANON while major disaster rescues and recovery are underway is an admission she is losing Michigan right now. pic.twitter.com/9khg6N7yf5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2024

Kamala Harris has failed the test. https://t.co/rtfbdDNqVZ — RBe (@RBPundit) October 6, 2024

People in North Carolina are drowning and thousands of Americans lost their homes and all their belongings.



Meanwhile Kamala: pic.twitter.com/YNGG6Yox8r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2024

Just unbelievably tone-deaf.

Once again, Harris highlights how she’s incapable of being president. She lacks intelligence, has no grasp of the issues, and flat-out doesn’t care about Americans who don’t side with her.

***

Damage control?

.@POTUS and I are coordinating a whole-of-government effort to help communities recover from Hurricane Helene.



We have authorized the movement of 1,000 active-duty soldiers, deployed more than 6,400 federal personnel, and shipped more than 13.2M meals and 13.4M liters of water. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 6, 2024