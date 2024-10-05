There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly...
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About...
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst to Jack Smith: You Violated the Cardinal Rule of...
Poll Finds Trump Doing Surprisingly Well With This Voter Group in Michigan
Supreme Court To Decide if Mexico Can Keep Blaming Others for Its Own...
Why Gun Tracing Data is Way Overblown In News Reports
'So, As I Was Saying:' Trump Takes the Stage for the Second Time...
JD Vance Tears Into Biden-Harris Admin During Butler, PA Rally
How the Second Trump Butler Rally Is Different From the First
How Trump Reacted to Biden’s Response to Israel’s Attack on Iran Is Priceless
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania
Trump Returns to Butler Pennsylvania for the First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Hurricane Helene Victims Lash Out at Biden, Harris: ‘Disgraceful’
Elon Musk Slams FEMA Over Hurricane Helene Response
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Did Not Just Post This About Lebanon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There is no way the vice president’s team posted this on social media. They cannot be this stupid, can they? Well, it appears that you learn something new every day from this circus. Hurricane Helene dumped more than 40 trillion gallons of rain as she made landfall, creating a swath of destruction across the southern United States. It’s one of the deadliest storms to ever hit the country, claiming at least 200 lives with hundreds more still missing. 

Advertisement

The response has been slow. Countless hurricane victims are without electricity or water access, an issue expected to last weeks. Kamala announced that $750 checks will be issued to these people who’ve lost everything. This insulting offer comes on the heels of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s announcement that they don’t have enough funds for hurricane season because they siphoned off cash to help illegal aliens. 

With Israeli airstrikes rolling through Beirut, the Biden-Harris administration announced that $157 million will be allocated for humanitarian assistance. What about here, guys? Here’s what Kamala posted: 

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. 

To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million. 

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.” 

Just unbelievably tone-deaf. 

Once again, Harris highlights how she’s incapable of being president. She lacks intelligence, has no grasp of the issues, and flat-out doesn’t care about Americans who don’t side with her.

***

Damage control?

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter. Matt Vespa
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself at Kamala’s Wisconsin Rally Matt Vespa
A Major Red Wave Is Coming to Pennsylvania Sarah Arnold
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
'So, As I Was Saying:' Trump Takes the Stage for the Second Time In Butler, PA Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Advertisement