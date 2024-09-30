'FAKE and STAGED': Trump Responds to Kamala Harris' Bogus Post on Hurricane Helene

As Matt and Katie have been covering, former and potentially future President Donald Trump is traveling to the site of Hurricane Helene devastation, while the Biden-Harris administration has had a particularly lacking response. Part of that response involves a late Sunday night post from the vice president's account, one which certainly received plenty of attention, including from Trump.

Matt covered the post and some of the reactions, which already include approximately 11,000 replies. Most ridiculous of all is that her headphones aren't even plugged into anything, and the paper she's pretending to jot notes down on is completely blank.

I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery.



I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/nlZPB0h3mO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 30, 2024

In calling Harris out via Truth Social, Trump pointed out the photo was "FAKE and "STAGED" and "from someone who has no clue what she is doing."

The post also highlights other issues with Biden and Harris when it comes to their failed leadership.

"Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!," Trump's post adds.

Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in… pic.twitter.com/GsVBxxINF2 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 30, 2024

Other posts speak to Trump's appearance in Valdosta, Georgia, where the Republican nominee will be assisting with efforts on the ground there as well.

"WHERE'S KAMALA?," one post asks.

🚨President Trump is WHEELS DOWN in Valdosta, Georgia where he will receive a briefing on Hurricane Helene, give remarks, and donate supplies to Georgians in need



WHERE’S KAMALA?



From Karoline Leavitt @kleavittnh National Press Secretary: pic.twitter.com/oL6VOO26n4 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 30, 2024

We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State. Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Other than reposting this thoroughly mocked post, there is no such post about the hurricane from Harris' political account, and the Democratic nominee has also continued to go after Trump on Monday as she seeks to defend ObamaCare Another post shares her interview with All the Smokes Productions, during which Harris employed yet another fake accent.

Donald Trump intends to end the Affordable Care Act, and he has no plan to replace it.



He said he has “concepts of a plan.”



He’s going to threaten the health insurance of 45 million people based on a “concept”? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 30, 2024

Even if they are in San Francisco now, the Golden State Warriors will always be Oakland to me.



Watch my conversation with @allthesmokeprod where we cover sports—and much more. https://t.co/sQI6wv1183 https://t.co/JP7DFQV2yz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 30, 2024