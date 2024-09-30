Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response
Tipsheet

'FAKE and STAGED': Trump Responds to Kamala Harris' Bogus Post on Hurricane Helene

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 30, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Matt and Katie have been covering, former and potentially future President Donald Trump is traveling to the site of Hurricane Helene devastation, while the Biden-Harris administration has had a particularly lacking response. Part of that response involves a late Sunday night post from the vice president's account, one which certainly received plenty of attention, including from Trump.

Matt covered the post and some of the reactions, which already include approximately 11,000 replies. Most ridiculous of all is that her headphones aren't even plugged into anything, and the paper she's pretending to jot notes down on is completely blank.

In calling Harris out via Truth Social, Trump pointed out the photo was "FAKE and "STAGED" and "from someone who has no clue what she is doing." 

The post also highlights other issues with Biden and Harris when it comes to their failed leadership. 

"Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!," Trump's post adds.

Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon Matt Vespa
Other posts speak to Trump's appearance in Valdosta, Georgia, where the Republican nominee will be assisting with efforts on the ground there as well. 

"WHERE'S KAMALA?," one post asks. 

Other than reposting this thoroughly mocked post, there is no such post about the hurricane from Harris' political account, and the Democratic nominee has also continued to go after Trump on Monday as she seeks to defend ObamaCare Another post shares her interview with All the Smokes Productions, during which Harris employed yet another fake accent.

