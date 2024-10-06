As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a Podcast Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are being rightfully dragged for their incompetence and tepid response to Hurricane Helene. It’s becoming harder to argue against the narrative that if the victims were black and Democratic-leaning, relief efforts would be more aggressive. Instead, it’s rural white in Trump country, so the Biden-Harris administration is punishing them. What are they doing?

Advertisement

Kamala appears unwilling to do anything unless she can snag a photo opportunity. Joe allegedly makes phone calls—we need video evidence for the latter. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also announced that it doesn’t have enough funds to make it through hurricane season after diverting cash toward assisting illegal aliens.

It’s a total circus, with people suffering, hundreds missing, at least 200 dead, and scores of flood-ravaged residents with no access to water or electricity. But Kamala had to sit down for the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. The topics are reportedly centered on abortion and reproductive issues because this can’t get any more tone-deaf, right?

[WARNING: Here’s a clip from said podcast, where there was a segment about men’s testicles. There was some frank dialogue. Also, this is what Kamala opted to do instead of hurricane relief efforts]

Kamala Harris sat for an interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday:https://t.co/Zeen9duIJj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 4, 2024

NEW: Kamala Harris has filmed a podcast episode with Alex Cooper on ‘Call Her Daddy.’



The episode was filmed on Tuesday, in the middle of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.



The conversation reportedly focuses on reproductive rights, abortion & other women issues.



Here is a… pic.twitter.com/XDVvior2Nf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2024

Kamala reportedly taped an episode of “Call Her Daddy” — a podcast on women’s sexual relationships — two days ago, as Hurricane disaster recovery was ongoing with bodies being found left and right.



This should be career ending. pic.twitter.com/7rRIFvFG51 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 4, 2024

Also, you would be incorrect to assume this couldn’t get any worse:

Put this on a billboard in every swing state. https://t.co/OtHPtlJej0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2024

Who thought this was a good idea to post this: