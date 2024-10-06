Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims
There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly...
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It
In Times of Crisis, Ron DeSantis Shows What True Leadership Looks Like
Jonathan Roumie Interview: Jesus Actor from ‘The Chosen’ About His New Film ‘Heart...
Arizona Is in Danger of Turning Into California
Stand With Steel Laborers, Not Union Bosses: Trump’s Path to the Union Vote
Is There a Problem? Legalized Murder Is the Harris Solution
A Tribute to America, My Family and a Dear Friend and Mentor
Thoughts on the Israel/Palestine Conflict
October 7, 9/11 and the Mystery of Evil
Why Republicans Want a Border Wall and Democrats Do Not
The Cheneys' Endorsement of Harris Should Be a Wake-Up Call to Vote for...
Tipsheet

As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a Podcast Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 06, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are being rightfully dragged for their incompetence and tepid response to Hurricane Helene. It’s becoming harder to argue against the narrative that if the victims were black and Democratic-leaning, relief efforts would be more aggressive. Instead, it’s rural white in Trump country, so the Biden-Harris administration is punishing them. What are they doing?

Advertisement

Kamala appears unwilling to do anything unless she can snag a photo opportunity. Joe allegedly makes phone calls—we need video evidence for the latter. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also announced that it doesn’t have enough funds to make it through hurricane season after diverting cash toward assisting illegal aliens. 

It’s a total circus, with people suffering, hundreds missing, at least 200 dead, and scores of flood-ravaged residents with no access to water or electricity. But Kamala had to sit down for the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. The topics are reportedly centered on abortion and reproductive issues because this can’t get any more tone-deaf, right? 

[WARNING: Here’s a clip from said podcast, where there was a segment about men’s testicles. There was some frank dialogue. Also, this is what Kamala opted to do instead of hurricane relief efforts]

Recommended

What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, you would be incorrect to assume this couldn’t get any worse: 

Who thought this was a good idea to post this:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It Derek Hunter
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally Matt Vespa
There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter. Matt Vespa
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Advertisement