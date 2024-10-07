Former Obama Adviser Pretty Much Says NC Trump Supporters Are Too Dumb to...
Tipsheet

Another Hurricane Barreling Toward Florida...and FEMA Is Out of Money

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 07, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File

Hurricane Milton is barreling toward Florida, having been formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s likely to reach major hurricane status—a category four or five storm Tuesday—before smashing into the Sunshine State on Wednesday. Tampa is projected to take the brunt of the storm. Milton will be the worst storm to hit the Tampa area in 100 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to launch the largest evacuation operations since 2017’s Irma. The state’s highway shoulders will be open to traffic to aid people fleeing for safety. 

Given how Biden-Harris responded to Hurricane Helene in Georgia and North Carolina, Washington has sent the message to Florida: you’re on your own

Helene’s aftermath volumes regarding how Democrats react to natural disasters when a) the states impacted are crucial in the upcoming election and b) they are chock full of rural pro-Trump supporters. It’s also going to be another highlight reel regarding how this administration is piss-poor in disaster response. They don’t care, and it doesn’t help that the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced they didn’t have enough funds to make it through hurricane season because they diverted funds to help illegal aliens, something that the agency tried to push back on Sunday (via Fox News): 

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s destruction in the southeastern U.S., the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it was "just plain false" that the agency was short on disaster relief funds because the money was spent on illegal immigrants. 

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on "This Week." 

"Let's let's talk about some of the misinformation that is out there, including these claims from former President Trump that FEMA is about $1 billion short because money has been going to undocumented immigrants," Stephanopoulos said. 

"You know, it’s frankly ridiculous and just plain false," Criswell said. "This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people. You know, it’s really a shame that we’re putting politics ahead of helping people, and that’s what we’re here to do. We have had the complete support of the state." 

[…] 

Stephanopoulos then asked Criswell about the misinformation spreading online and going viral, with one social media user suggesting a militia should go against FEMA. 

"It has a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees to be able to go out there. But it's also demoralizing to all of the first responders that have been out there in their communities helping people, FEMA staff, volunteers, the private sector that are working side by side with local officials to go out and help people," she said. "I need to make sure I can get the resources to where they are needed. And when you have this dangerous rhetoric like you're hearing, it creates fear in our own employees. We need to make sure we're getting help to the people who need it." 

Oh, shut up, lady. FEMA is not the victim here. Also, you’re lying, or at the very least, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is: 

Also, if this is how we prepare for natural disasters under Biden and Kamala, we're screwed:

Brace yourselves, folks. Pray for those in Florida and be prepared for another round of abject incompetence from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the latter of which sat down for an interview on a sex podcast during Helene relief efforts. Again, this government doesn’t care about anyone who isn’t a Democrat.

