Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square...
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed...
What CBS Won't Tell You: Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor and Disrespect for National...
Lebanon Then and Now
Vance Defended Trump Better Than Trump
The Power of Victory
Justice Served -- After 41 Years
Now It's Time to Eliminate Tenure
That Pesky First Amendment
Nearly A Month From Election Day, Parents Are Still Waiting for Answers on...
The Cost of a Workforce That Doesn't Want to Work
Tipsheet

FIASCO: As Kamala Doles Out an Insulting Offer to Helene Victims, FEMA Is Running Out of Money

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

It's another Biden-Harris fiasco, where their incompetence and inability to do the job is leaving scores of flood-ravaged victims across the southern United States lingering in fear. These people have lost everything. Hundreds are missing, and the death toll has crept up to nearly 200 people. It’s one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the United States, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency doesn’t have the money to cover disaster relief for this hurricane season. Why? Well, this administration diverted FEMA cash to shelter illegal aliens (via The Federalist):

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to the agency responsible for American disaster relief and used it to offer services for illegal immigrants.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $364 million in the fiscal year 2023 and $650 million for the 2024 fiscal year to the “Shelter and Services Program” “to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” according to the government’s website. 

The program is run in cooperation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “to support CBP in the safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities,” FEMA’s website reads.

Biden-Harris earn high grades in government mismanagement:

Recommended

Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris surveyed the damage, did her photo opportunity, and later offered $750 to disaster victims. It’s insulting, and maybe those checks could’ve been greater if we weren’t wasting money giving illegal aliens cushy accommodations and free rent while also sending billions to Ukraine.  

Also, the slow walking of the response is striking. Is it intentional? Either it is, or this administration’s incompetence has become worse. You take your pick, but when disaster strikes, this team of invalids always seems to up their game by not doing the right thing. It’s remarkable and sad. 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time Matt Vespa
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed Anywhere Near Power Derek Hunter
The Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate Matt Vespa
Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet? Katie Pavlich
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square Massacre Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time Matt Vespa
Advertisement