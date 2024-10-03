FIASCO: As Kamala Doles Out an Insulting Offer to Helene Victims, FEMA Is Running Out of Money

It's another Biden-Harris fiasco, where their incompetence and inability to do the job is leaving scores of flood-ravaged victims across the southern United States lingering in fear. These people have lost everything. Hundreds are missing, and the death toll has crept up to nearly 200 people. It’s one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the United States, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency doesn’t have the money to cover disaster relief for this hurricane season. Why? Well, this administration diverted FEMA cash to shelter illegal aliens (via The Federalist):

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to the agency responsible for American disaster relief and used it to offer services for illegal immigrants. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $364 million in the fiscal year 2023 and $650 million for the 2024 fiscal year to the “Shelter and Services Program” “to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” according to the government’s website. The program is run in cooperation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “to support CBP in the safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities,” FEMA’s website reads.

JUST IN - MAYORKAS: FEMA DOES NOT HAVE THE FUNDS TO MAKE IT THROUGH HURRICANE SEASON pic.twitter.com/UpLZ4pWv1y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 2, 2024

Biden-Harris earn high grades in government mismanagement:

Hi Michael, Biden has been using FEMA funds to house illegal immigrants all over the country his entire Presidency.



It’s called the Shelter and Services program.



$941 million in 2023 and 2024 alone. https://t.co/u6xPPv6NVR pic.twitter.com/Wqb65ts9RH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris surveyed the damage, did her photo opportunity, and later offered $750 to disaster victims. It’s insulting, and maybe those checks could’ve been greater if we weren’t wasting money giving illegal aliens cushy accommodations and free rent while also sending billions to Ukraine.

Kamala — wearing her new crisis jacket — claims she has "been paying close attention from the beginning to what we need to do" in response to Hurricane Helene.



(She was too busy bilking her rich San Francisco donors out of their money to respond this weekend) pic.twitter.com/tABzWc8sqp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

No money left for our own citizens. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/Z2Ku3wx9lp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2024

Zelensky got $8 billion last week after doing an illegal campaign event for Harris. https://t.co/K8laaIfufM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2024

Why does everything look staged and awkward with her? pic.twitter.com/38wJsaKe7j — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 2, 2024

Also, the slow walking of the response is striking. Is it intentional? Either it is, or this administration’s incompetence has become worse. You take your pick, but when disaster strikes, this team of invalids always seems to up their game by not doing the right thing. It’s remarkable and sad.

Advertisement