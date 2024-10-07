KJP Has a Meltdown Over Questions About Lack of FEMA Funding

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon at the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked why the Federal Emergency Management Agency has run out of money while the Biden administration touts $157 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Advertisement

"Your whole premise of the question is misinformation sir!" Jean Pierre yelled. "Yes! It's misinformation!"

"The way you are asking me the question is misinformation," she continued.

Must watch TV as the Press Briefing leads to KJP storming out



Peter Doocy & KJP get heated over Biden sending money to Lebanon without Congressional approval but refusing to do so for North Carolina.



Doocy: "You can't call a question you don't like misinformation." pic.twitter.com/4kgaVqW0s0 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 7, 2024

The question came after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris touted funds for Lebanon over the weekend. The remarks came shortly after Harris told victims of Hurricane Helene they could apply for a $750 deposit -- available in 10 business days.

"The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there," Harris posted on X. "To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million."

North Carolina could use some help https://t.co/KH713gAJJo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 5, 2024

Last week Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA is out of hurricane funding, just months after saying the agency was fully prepared.