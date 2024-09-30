Would It Have Killed Harris to Sound A Little More Genuine During Her FEMA Visit?

Over the weekend, while Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeast, Vice President Kamala Harris was campaigning in the southwest and attending fundraisers in San Francisco, though she had to cut such a trip short. As a result, she managed to stop by FEMA headquarters for a few minutes on Monday. "Kamala Harris Visits FEMA HQ and What Happened Next Was an Insult to Our Intelligence," Sister Toldjah fittingly wrote about such a visit for our sister site of RedState.

Perhaps the most glaring issue is that Harris looked and sounded like she didn't want to be there.

"President Biden and I will continue to make sure that communities have the support and the resources that they need, not only to respond to this storm, and immediate aftermath, but also the resources they will need to recover," she offered while looking down at her prepared remarks.

Kamala, who just returned from her San Francisco fundraisers, reads directly from a pre-written script as she tells Hurricane Helene victims they have her "support" pic.twitter.com/yVDNUMXLgY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Longer clips aren't much more flattering to Harris as she continues to read from her script in a rather monotone, unenthused voice and laments how the "devastation from Hurricane Helene is immense." She mostly looks down at her remarks as she speaks throughout these remarks.

"To everyone who has been impacted by this storm and to all of those of you who are rightly feeling overwhelmed by the destruction and the loss, our nation is with you, and President Biden and I, and all of the folks behind me, are with you," she said about FEMA workers.

Vice President Kamala Harris pledges support for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.



"To everyone who has been impacted by this storm... our nation is with you," Harris says, speaking at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/ELLKaarHXP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2024

Such reassurances come after President Joe Biden claimed on Sunday that "we've given everything that we have," and that there were no more resources the federal government could give them.

Biden was yet again enjoying Rehoboth Beach this weekend, and his responses about the devastation when approached by reporters on Sunday and during Monday's press conference didn't exactly inspire much confidence. This is to do with Biden's role in helping those affected by the hurricane, but also to do with just about any of his duties as president.

As Katie covered earlier, FEMA has been focused on "instill[ing] equity."

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"



BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."



"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

After she spoke for a few minutes at FEMA HQ, Harris left the podium with an awkward wave and bolted before taking any questions, as has certainly been a habit of hers.

After returning from her glitzy fundraisers in San Francisco, Kamala Harris showed up to the FEMA headquarters, spent less than five minutes reading off a script about hurricane relief, and then bolted before the press could ask her questions. pic.twitter.com/jzpNRUEObq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has been receiving briefings and providing assistance at the devastation sites. That he's raising funds for victims has also been a trending topic over X for Monday night.

Trump has also been trolling both President Joe Biden and Harris, especially the latter when it comes to her particularly cringeworthy social media post. Matt raised the question as to if such a post counts as a "disqualifying moment."

Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in… pic.twitter.com/GsVBxxINF2 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 30, 2024

Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in… https://t.co/HzDpJO6XOa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Harris finally put out a couple of more posts related to Hurricane Helene, including clips of her at FEMA and as she left for DC, as well as an excerpt of her bland remarks.

As we covered earlier, Harris' X account put out plenty of unrelated posts on Monday, including one bashing Trump as she looked to defend ObamaCare and another to do with her interview with All the Smokes Productions, during which Harris employed yet another fake accent.

The devastation from Hurricane Helene is immense.



In coordination with state and local officials, President Biden and I will continue to make sure that communities have the support and the resources that they need not only to respond to this storm and its immediate aftermath,… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 30, 2024