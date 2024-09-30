Gallup's Findings on This Question Should Give the GOP Much Confidence About the...
Illegal Aliens Arrested for Trying to Steal From Hurricane Victims in Eastern TN
Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon
Mary Bruce Shares Fake News on Behalf of Kamala, and The NY Times...
No Wonder The New York Times Blames Guns for Illegal Immigration
More Cities Seem to be Destroying an Old Gun Control Myth
MSNBC Sure Seems Happy to Redefine 'Masculinity' When It Comes to Doug Emhoff,...
Employers Offer to Boost Dockworkers Pay by Nearly 50 Percent. Will It Be...
UNRWA Confirms Hamas Leader in Lebanon Was One of Their Own
Senate Democrat Introduces Bill to Expand SCOTUS
Oversight Chair Subpoenas Mayorkas Over Tim Walz's Ties to CCP
Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists
'FAKE and STAGED': Trump Responds to Kamala Harris' Bogus Post on Hurricane Helene
One Country May Build a Wall Along Its Border
Tipsheet

Would It Have Killed Harris to Sound A Little More Genuine During Her FEMA Visit?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 30, 2024 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Over the weekend, while Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeast, Vice President Kamala Harris was campaigning in the southwest and attending fundraisers in San Francisco, though she had to cut such a trip short. As a result, she managed to stop by FEMA headquarters for a few minutes on Monday. "Kamala Harris Visits FEMA HQ and What Happened Next Was an Insult to Our Intelligence," Sister Toldjah fittingly wrote about such a visit for our sister site of RedState.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most glaring issue is that Harris looked and sounded like she didn't want to be there. 

"President Biden and I will continue to make sure that communities have the support and the resources that they need, not only to respond to this storm, and immediate aftermath, but also the resources they will need to recover," she offered while looking down at her prepared remarks. 

Longer clips aren't much more flattering to Harris as she continues to read from her script in a rather monotone, unenthused voice and laments how the "devastation from Hurricane Helene is immense." She mostly looks down at her remarks as she speaks throughout these remarks. 

"To everyone who has been impacted by this storm and to all of those of you who are rightly feeling overwhelmed by the destruction and the loss, our nation is with you, and President Biden and I, and all of the folks behind me, are with you," she said about FEMA workers. 

Recommended

Something About Gallup's Latest National Survey Data Isn't Adding Up Guy Benson
Advertisement

Such reassurances come after President Joe Biden claimed on Sunday that "we've given everything that we have," and that there were no more resources the federal government could give them. 

Biden was yet again enjoying Rehoboth Beach this weekend, and his responses about the devastation when approached by reporters on Sunday and during Monday's press conference didn't exactly inspire much confidence. This is to do with Biden's role in helping those affected by the hurricane, but also to do with just about any of his duties as president. 

 As Katie covered earlier, FEMA has  been focused on "instill[ing] equity."

After she spoke for a few minutes at FEMA HQ, Harris left the podium with an awkward wave and bolted before taking any questions, as has certainly been a habit of hers.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has been receiving briefings and providing assistance at the devastation sites. That he's raising funds for victims has also been a trending topic over X for Monday night. 

Advertisement

Trump has also been trolling both President Joe Biden and Harris, especially the latter when it comes to her particularly cringeworthy social media post. Matt raised the question as to if such a post counts as a "disqualifying moment."

Harris finally put out a couple of more posts related to Hurricane Helene, including clips of her at FEMA and as she left for DC, as well as an excerpt of her bland remarks.

As we covered earlier, Harris' X account put out plenty of unrelated posts on Monday, including one bashing Trump as she looked to defend ObamaCare and another to do with her interview with All the Smokes Productions, during which Harris employed yet another fake accent.

Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something About Gallup's Latest National Survey Data Isn't Adding Up Guy Benson
Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon Matt Vespa
Illegal Aliens Arrested for Trying to Steal From Hurricane Victims in Eastern TN Matt Vespa
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On Katie Pavlich
Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Something About Gallup's Latest National Survey Data Isn't Adding Up Guy Benson
Advertisement