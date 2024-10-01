Biden Accuses Trump of 'Lying' About White House Response to Hurricane Helene

President Joe Biden accused former President Donald Trump of “lying” about the federal response to Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that wreaked havoc in six states, killing at least 130 people, with many more still missing.

When asked by a reporter to respond to Trump’s accusations that he’s been “ignoring” the affected communities, Biden fired back.

“He's lying and the governor told him he was lying. I've spoken to the governor," Biden said. "I don't know why he does this and the reason I get so angry about it, I don't care about what he says about me, but I care what he communicates to the people that are in need. He implies that we're not doing everything possible. We are. I assume you heard the Republican Governor of Georgia talk about that. He was on the phone with me more than once. So that's simply not true. And it's irresponsible.”

Donald Trump is a liar.



I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024

Former President Trump, who has been critical of the administration's response, immediately went to some of the affected areas, helping people get basic necessities as President Biden was in Rehoboth Beach and Vice President Harris was campaigning in Las Vegas, though cut her trip short to return to D.C.

"We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water," Trump said. "We're here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene."

🚨President Trump says that he spoke to @elonmusk about getting Starlink set up for the hurricane victims who have lost communication. pic.twitter.com/2BEDyPzblZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

CNN: President Trump was treated "almost as though he is a sitting president" on the ground in Georgia — as Kamala and Biden were back in D.C. desperately trying to act like they didn't botch the hurricane response.



"[President Trump] is clearly taking this seriously." pic.twitter.com/6FgcrKa1N0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2024

Biden has been defensive about his disaster response, telling a reporter who wondered why he and his vice president were not in Washington over the weekend that he was "commanding" from a phone.

Reporter: “Why weren't you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this weekend?”



Biden: “I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. It’s called a telephone.” pic.twitter.com/XheKZ4zhfi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 30, 2024

The White House also published a fact sheet on its response to the hurricane, noting that Biden will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday and visit Florida and Georgia "as soon as possible."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also defended Biden's response.