Tipsheet

Biden Accuses Trump of 'Lying' About White House Response to Hurricane Helene

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 01, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden accused former President Donald Trump of “lying” about the federal response to Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that wreaked havoc in six states, killing at least 130 people, with many more still missing.   

When asked by a reporter to respond to Trump’s accusations that he’s been “ignoring” the affected communities, Biden fired back.

“He's lying and the governor told him he was lying. I've spoken to the governor," Biden said. "I don't know why he does this and the reason I get so angry about it, I don't care about what he says about me, but I care what he communicates to the people that are in need. He implies that we're not doing everything possible. We are. I assume you heard the Republican Governor of Georgia talk about that. He was on the phone with me more than once. So that's simply not true. And it's irresponsible.”

Former President Trump, who has been critical of the administration's response, immediately went to some of the affected areas, helping people get basic necessities as President Biden was in Rehoboth Beach and Vice President Harris was campaigning in Las Vegas, though cut her trip short to return to D.C. 

"We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water," Trump said. "We're here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene."

Biden has been defensive about his disaster response, telling a reporter who wondered why he and his vice president were not in Washington over the weekend that he was "commanding" from a phone.

The White House also published a fact sheet on its response to the hurricane, noting that Biden will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday and visit Florida and Georgia "as soon as possible."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also defended Biden's response. 

