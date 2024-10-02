People are Dying in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath While Government Helicopters Remain Grounded

As time marches on, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and catastrophic damage is becoming increasingly clear. Stranded Americans still are not getting the help they need and the situation is dire.

According to Republican Congressman Michael Walz, a number of military helicopters that could be used to rescue people, in places where road access in the mountains of North Carolina has been cut off, have not been deployed by the Biden administration.

People are DYING stranded in the mountains of North Carolina.



Civilian volunteers are stepping in where they can but why hasn’t Biden-Harris authorized the DOZENS of active duty helicopters sitting at Ft. Bragg (Liberty) just down the road to go help? https://t.co/WjJIo2nZLU — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 2, 2024

WAITING ON TITLE 10 Orders from @JoeBiden / @KamalaHarris—directing SECDEF to redirect military assets for Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA).



Lack of coordination, lack of proactive preparedness, lack of pre-planned responses…



As a DSCA SME, I can tell you this is… pic.twitter.com/i2MFJP6KBh — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 2, 2024

The damage across a number of southern states is being described as "Katrina level destruction," in comparison to Hurricane Katrina -- which destroyed New Orleans in 2005, caused billions of dollars in damage and thousands of deaths.

Do you remember Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and how slowly information started to leak out about the devastation.... ultimately resulting what people saw unfold 3 and 4 days later?



The entire region of Western North Carolina is in that position right now. However, word is… https://t.co/50hBV7zKzJ — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 29, 2024

Hundreds of people are still missing while cell service and clean drinking water are still unavaible in a number of areas.