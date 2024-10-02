Trump Weighs in on the Longshoreman Port Strike
Some Had Meltdowns, Some Were Measured, But the Media Really Couldn't Hide This...
The Media's Doug Emhoff Slobber Fest Just Imploded
Florida Police Chief's Reason for Gun Ban Rings Hollow
Dems Hit With Awkward Flashback After Celebrating Tuesday's VP Debate 'Winner'
Here's Who Israel Just Declared 'Persona Non Grata,' Barred From Entering the Country
New Poll of Florida Hispanics: Another Warning Sign for Democrats
The US and Another Key Middle East Partner, the United Arab Emirates
Trump Makes It Abundantly Clear What He'd Do If a National Abortion Ban...
Did You Catch CBS News' 'Fact-Check' of JD Vance Post-VP Debate?
Tiananmen Tim's Biggest Debate Lies Debunked
Sirens. Boom. Repeat.
Toning Down the Rhetoric: Did You Catch Joy Reid’s Reaction to the Vance-Walz...
Linsey Davis' Take on Walz's Debate Performance May Have Harris Wishing She Picked...
Tipsheet

People are Dying in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath While Government Helicopters Remain Grounded

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 02, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

As time marches on, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and catastrophic damage is becoming increasingly clear. Stranded Americans still are not getting the help they need and the situation is dire. 

Advertisement

According to Republican Congressman Michael Walz, a number of military helicopters that could be used to rescue people, in places where road access in the mountains of North Carolina has been cut off, have not been deployed by the Biden administration. 

The damage across a number of southern states is being described as "Katrina level destruction," in comparison to Hurricane Katrina -- which destroyed New Orleans in 2005, caused billions of dollars in damage and thousands of deaths.

Recommended

The Media's Doug Emhoff Slobber Fest Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Hundreds of people are still missing while cell service and clean drinking water are still unavaible in a number of areas.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Doug Emhoff Slobber Fest Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Trump Weighs in on the Longshoreman Port Strike Katie Pavlich
Did You Catch CBS News' 'Fact-Check' of JD Vance Post-VP Debate? Madeline Leesman
Tiananmen Tim's Biggest Debate Lies Debunked Mia Cathell
Some Had Meltdowns, Some Were Measured, But the Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate Matt Vespa
Toning Down the Rhetoric: Did You Catch Joy Reid’s Reaction to the Vance-Walz Debate? Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media's Doug Emhoff Slobber Fest Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement