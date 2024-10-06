America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States will cut a massive check to Lebanon in humanitarian aid as American hurricane victims suffer from no water or electricity.

According to Harris, the money will address the “needs” of civilians affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation.

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.



To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

However, Americans in North Carolina have nearly a week of not having clean water, phone service, and electricity.

Over the past year, the U.S. has given more than $385 million to Lebanon.

This came just days after the Department of Homeland Security claimed it did not have enough money to help the victims of Hurricane Helene. In addition, Harris announced that the U.S. government would give just $750 to those in need after the storm.

Priorities of Biden-Harris = American People Last https://t.co/Ng9NKVn0gy — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 5, 2024

$100 billion for foreign wars.



$640 million for illegal immigrants.



$385 million for Lebanon.



$750 for American citizens suffering from Hurrican Helene.



This is America last. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) October 6, 2024