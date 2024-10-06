As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a...
America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 06, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States will cut a massive check to Lebanon in humanitarian aid as American hurricane victims suffer from no water or electricity.

According to Harris, the money will address the “needs” of civilians affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation. 

However, Americans in North Carolina have nearly a week of not having clean water, phone service, and electricity. 

Over the past year, the U.S. has given more than $385 million to Lebanon. 

This came just days after the Department of Homeland Security claimed it did not have enough money to help the victims of Hurricane Helene. In addition, Harris announced that the U.S. government would give just $750 to those in need after the storm. 

