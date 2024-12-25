The Details Are in on How the Feds Are Blowing Your Tax Dollars
Tipsheet

What Is With Jill Biden's White House Christmas Decorations?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 25, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Outgoing First Lady Jill Biden’s White House Christmas decorations have sparked a wave of criticism, with many voicing their disappointment once again over this year’s theme. While holiday decor is often a unifying tradition, this year’s display has drawn mixed reactions, with detractors accusing it of being uninspired, overly modern, or lacking the warmth expected during the festive season. Many people called Biden’s decorations a “disgrace” as they lacked color and featured oversized, odd-looking ornaments of handmade paper pomegranates, pinwheels, oranges, and a minimalist aesthetic. 

This year’s decoration theme, “Season of Peace and Light,” caused social media to erupt in fury. People pointed out that this year has been anything but peaceful—thanks to the Biden presidency. Many noted that Christmas is even unaffordable due to the Biden family. 

"I thought about the values that are important to all of us, you know, family, faith, kindness, community," Biden said. "And so I thought, what would families most like? And I thought, you know, I think they would like peace and light. And I hope you see that reflected in all the decorations."

In even more of a slap in the face, the decorations included a Gold Star Tree honoring the nation's fallen heroes. 

"The families come every year, and we have the stars that have the names of their loved ones who have given the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice of their lives for our country," she continued. "And we know what it's like to have that empty seat at the table during the holidays and how painful it is." 

However, she failed to address the part where he husband, Joe Biden, was taking a nap instead of handling the Afghanistan crisis in 2021, where 13 American soldiers lost their lives. 

Several people also pointed out that St. Nick is celebrated on December 6-- not Christmas Day, which is reserved for the birth of Jesus Christ.

