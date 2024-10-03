It's Not Too Late for Mary Trump to Delete This Atrocious Post About...
Mayorkas Said There’s Not Enough Funds for Hurricane Season. Here’s Where the Money Went.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 03, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Biden-Harris administration reportedly took more than 1 billion tax dollars meant for disaster relief and spent it on resources for illegal aliens. 

According to The Federalist, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $364 million in the fiscal year 2023 and $650 million for the 2024 fiscal year to the “Shelter and Services Program” for noncitizens released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Reportedly, the “Shelter and Services Program” is run in cooperation with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help illegals. 

On Wednesday, Mayorkas told reporters that FEMA can meet immediate needs, but does not have the long-term funding to help American citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene. 

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said, according to the Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

Right now, there are Americans trapped in North Carolina, Georgia, and other states who were impacted by Helene. 

“So FEMA is almost out of money to help with Federal Emergencies (you know the FE in FEMA) because they spent almost $1,000,000,000 helping illegal immigrants over the last two years,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X. “Got it, but probably tough to explain to those not getting the help they need in GA and NC!”

While many people impacted by the hurricane await assistance from the government, some Americans have taken it upon themselves to help out. 

One person, a South Carolina pilot named Jordan Seidhom, flew victims in North Carolina to safety. However, he was told he’d be arrested for violating flight restrictions if he continued. 

Two of the victims he saved were women stranded atop a mountain. 

“They only had one day of supplies, which was gone by Saturday. They didn’t have any food, water, no running water, no power. And we were coming back this direction anyway, so we actually took them to Charlotte-Douglas Airport and they were able to fly home from there,” Seidhom told Queen City News..

“There were other victims. As we were flying out leaving the area, we spotted within 300, 400 yards of their location [people] were waving for help as my son and I were leaving,” Seidhom said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

