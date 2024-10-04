Team Trump Blasts Latest Jobs Numbers As 'Fake'
Where Trump Is Gaining Ground in Philly Really Says It All About the...
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances
Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage...
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps
Comer Issues Subpoena to See if White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Melania's Abortion Stance
Flashback: Mayorkas Said FEMA Was 'Tremendously Prepared' for Hurricane Season
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate
Kamala Harris Is Slipping in Key States
Unhinged: 'The View' Host Suggest Melania Trump Wants to ‘Take Out’ Donald Trump
Did October 1 Mark the Beginning of the End for the Harris-Walz Campaign?
This Is What ‘Normal Life’ Looks Like in Israel
Tipsheet

FEMA Issues Statement Responding to Funding Criticism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 04, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Federal Emergency Management Agency claimed reports that funding for disaster response efforts have been diverted to border issues are “false.” 

“No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts,” FEMA said in a statement.

Advertisement

The pushback comes after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA “does not have the funds” to make it through the rest of hurricane season.

Critics pointed out that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allocated $640.9 million this year in FEMA-administered funds to aid state and local governments coping with the influx of asylum seekers — though Mayorkas’ office fired back late Thursday, insisting that those funds couldn’t be used for hurricane relief because Congress authorized them specifically for the migrant crisis. [...]

Over two years, more than $1.4 billion has been committed from FEMA-administered programs to support non-federal entities that are taking care of migrants.

DHS allocated $780 million for the migrant crisis last year initially through the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which funds relief not associated with natural disasters, and then through the new FEMA Shelter and Services Program, which was authorized in late 2022 by Congress to respond to the migrant crisis. 

The $640.9 million spent this year comes solely from the Shelter and Services Program. (New York Post)

Recommended

CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Advertisement


 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets Social Media Ablaze. Leah Barkoukis
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps Victor Davis Hanson
Is This Why Joe and Kamala Took Their Sweet Time Surveying the Damage From Hurricane Helene? Matt Vespa
Team Trump Blasts Latest Jobs Numbers As 'Fake' Katie Pavlich
Where Trump Is Gaining Ground in Philly Really Says It All About the Differences Between the Parties Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Advertisement