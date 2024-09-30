Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment?

If there is one guarantee with the Biden-Harris administration, it’s that when disaster strikes, they will do nothing. From East Palestine, Ohio, to the shores of Maui, Kamala and Joe don’t know how to respond to disasters, and it’s even more glaring now. Joe Biden said he made some phone calls, which did no good as relief centers in North Carolina are at capacity and have run out of food. Kamala is another story: she took a photo of her supposedly being briefed about the disaster where she feigns acting presidential.

I was just briefed by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery. I also spoke with NC Gov. Cooper about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina. Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.

Okay, but her headphones aren’t plugged in—what is she doing? It’s the gold medal winner of staged photos to make it seem like this woman can do this job when she can’t. This might not be as bad as her border trip which occurred when a damning ICE report dropped on the day of her visit, highlighting the tens of thousands of rapists and murderers these two have allowed into the country. Over 400,000 criminals are now roaming our streets, thanks to Biden-Harris. Kamala also reportedly wore a $60,000 necklace for that photo opportunity. That’s two brutal trip-ups within a four-day period.

The paper is blank, the headphones aren’t even plugged in, this was staged several days after the hurricane, and instead of actually doing anything to help anyone, she’s tweeting. https://t.co/dUV1jJokM0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2024

It's all a fake charade



The same way they were willing to let American service members die in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal so they could have a September 11th parade



This administration is completely fake. https://t.co/9Eh5fF7dIJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2024

How many fakes can @KamalaHarris fit in one photo:

-headphone: plugged into what?

-pen & pad: halfway down the page, no writing

-VP Seal: the woman is “acting” president

-contemplative look: Harris, thinking? 🤣

-accent: unknown, but probably faked too



See any more? https://t.co/e47J7ujPHN pic.twitter.com/TaP7EuOuYQ — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) September 30, 2024

This woman is an absolute clown, and if you wonder how this government could be this incompetent, it’s not hard: a baked yam has more life than Joe Biden right now, and Kamala is severely mentally limited. Forrest Gump would run circles around her. And then there’s the equally incompetent cabinet and associated staffers they’ve hired or appointed. The Kamala Katrina moment is here.

