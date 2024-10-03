Kamala Harris Sides With Striking Workers As Union Boss Brags About 'Crippling' Effects

As of Tuesday, tens of thousands of longshoremen workers are on strike, which will have significant and painful consequences on the economy. Such a strike took place weeks before the presidential election, months before Christmas, and days after regions of the country were ravaged by Hurricane Helene. After a particularly troubling response about the looming strike over the weekend, President Joe Biden finally put out a statement on Tuesday calling for the strike to end after labor unions' demands are met. He won't use the Taft-Harley Act, though. Vice President Kamala Harris has meanwhile come out in full support of the workers.

The Kamala HQ account posted a statement on Wednesday that not only sided with the workers, but also mostly lashed out against former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

"This strike is about fairness," her post began, "Foreign-owned shipping companies have made record profits and executive compensation has grown. The Longshoremen, who play a vital role transporting essential goods across America, deserve a fair share of these record profits."

From there, Harris' post is devoted to attacking Trump.

"Donald Trump makes empty promise after empty promise to American workers, but never delivers. He thinks our economy should only work for those who own the big skyscrapers, not those who actually build them. As President, I will have workers' backs and finally pass the PRO Act. And I will fight for an opportunity economy--where every person has the chance not just to get by, but to get ahead," her post concluded.

In her columns for Townhall, Gabriella Hoffman has consistently warned how disastrous the PRO Act would actually be, especially for freelance workers and independent contractors. Harris has made such a bill a part of her presidential campaign.

Further, for all of the support that Harris claims to have for the workers, it's worth reminding that the inflation under the Biden-Harris administration she is part of is to blame for hurting the striking workers.

Trump himself responded to the strike by speaking to the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, also reminding how much better the country was under his policies, and could be again.

"The situation should have never come to this and, had I been President, it would not have. This is only happening because of the inflation brought on by Kamala Harris’ two votes for massive, out-of-control spending, and her decision to cut off energy exploration. Americans who thrived under President Trump can’t even get by because of Kamala Harris - this strike is a direct result of her actions," Trump said on Monday night, before Biden or Harris released their positions mentioned above. "American workers should be able to negotiate for better wages, especially since the shipping companies are mostly foreign flag vessels, including the largest consortium One."

Such a take is not a good look for Harris, especially when it comes to the union boss who has become the face of this strike. Not only does such a strike look to be very expensive and painful for Americans on the East and Gulf Coasts, but union president Harold Daggett has bragged about how he will "cripple" the economy.

It's official: 45,000 port workers are now on strike, from Maine to Texas.



In sharing coverage from The Daily Wire, Cynal's Brent Buchanan warned on Thursday how this is not a good look for Harris to be siding with the striking workers in such a way, especially with the compounded issues of inflation and Hurricane Helene. The Biden-Harris administration has also meanwhile been bungling the federal response on the hurricane, especially with FEMA out of money and focused on other priorities. Biden has lashed out against Trump over the hurricane as well, despite how Trump has been on the ground helping.

Highlighting how there's a "Balance needed," Buchanan also pointed to what Cygnal has found in the past. "Laborers deserve to the paid for their contribution to their employer. Our research last year on this topic showed that Americans overwhelmingly support laborers but not necessarily their unions. The head of the dockworkers is committing a mistake making himself the face of this strike," he shared.

Such a report from The Daily Wire also mentioned that Daggett had endorsed Biden and has praised Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

While appearing on CNN on Wednesday night, Scott Jennings highlighted how Daggett "talks as though he's a Batman villain and threatens to cripple the world's economy if he doesn't get everything he wants, which is a massive, massive increase in pay." As Jennings pointed out, "this will create world chaos just as he promises."

"This is not a time for more chaos," Jennings added when it comes to Harris' support. "If I were in her shoes, I would have done the exact opposite and stood up to these bullies and stood up to this union thug and said, no, no, we're going to have a reasonable conversation here but that's Harris right now. She's struggling so much with union workers, she'll do anything they say and that has severe consequences for the United States.

The workers asked for over 70 percent raises over six years. On Monday, the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) sent a memo to its member companies offering to raise wages by almost 50 percent as a way to resume negotiations with the International Longshoremen’s Union (ILU). The workers still went on strike, though.

Not only will the strike have catastrophic effects on the economy, as Daggett brags about having a "crippling" effect, but Daggett also made over $1 million in 2023.

In 2023, ILA headquarters paid president Harold Daggett $855,261. Daggett was also paid $194,155 as president emeritus of ILA Local 1804-1.



